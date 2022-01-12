Y&R’s Richard Burgi fired for breaking COVID-19 protocol

The Ashland Locke drama is unfolding on and off-screen. Pic credit: CBS

Y&R’s Richard Burgi was fired for breaking the COVID-19 protocol the CBS soap opera has in place.

This week began with the news after nearly a year of playing Ashland Locke, Richard had exited the role, and there was speculation regarding what was next for the character.

After all, Ashland has been scheming since the day he showed up in Genoa City. The Young and the Restless fans believed Ashland’s stint would end, courtesy of him double-crossing Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

It turns out the plan may still be to have Ashland screw over the Newman family, but the character won’t be leaving town once his scheming is done. Well, at least not right now.

Ashland has been recast. The character will continue to keep Y&R viewers wondering what’s he’s going to do next.

So, what went down that resulted in Richard breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocol and losing his job?

Richard Burgi explains why The Young and the Restless fired him

In a new Instagram story video, Richard set the record straight on why he was no longer with the hit CBS soap opera.

“I just wanted to set the record straight. My wife had said something about it being the show’s choice, which is true. But the reality is I naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy,” Richard shared.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The talented actor explained he tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting his family on the East Coast during the holiday break. Richard revealed he followed the CDC protocol of five days isolation before returning to work, where he tested negative for COVID-19.

“But it was not within the show’s guidelines, which is a 10-day protocol. So, I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols. I felt terrible about it. I still do. It bothers me mightily, but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are,” he expressed.

Richard shares thoughts on Ashland recast

Along with explaining why he was let go from Y&R, Richard shared his thoughts on the Ashland recast.

“I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time,” Richard stated. “He’s gonna be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show. I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it.”

Richard Burgi has not only given the new Ashland Locke his seal of approval but shared why he is no longer playing the character. To learn more about the Ashland recast and read Richard’s initial exit announcement, click here.

As for when the switcheroo will take place, it won’t be too long. The Young and the Restless viewers should look for the change to happen in mid-February.

What are your thoughts on the off-screen Ashland drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.