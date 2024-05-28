Is Eric leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds now that the baby story nears the end.

This week, Eric (Greg Vaughan) returned baby Jude to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), whom he thinks are his rightful parents.

Days fans know that Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) changed the DNA tests and baby Jude is Nicole and Eric’s son.

May sweeps are ending, but July sweeps are just around the corner, and all signs point to multiple exits looming.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Arianne’s run as Nicole will end this summer.

Now, the rumor mill is buzzing that Eric will follow Nicole when she eventually leaves Salem.

Is Eric leaving Days of our Lives?

July sweeps will undoubtedly be the month where the entire truth about baby Jude comes out. It’s no secret that Arianne is out as Nicole amid behind-the-scenes drama.

The truth will certainly bring Eric and Nicole back together, especially once she learns of EJ’s betrayal. Reuniting the couple and then having them leave town with their baby boy would be an excellent send-off for their decades-long love story.

That would mean losing Greg as Eric, but all signs point to him leaving. Eric has no reason to stick around and would definitely not want to be away from his son.

Neither Days nor Greg has commented on his status. However, we wouldn’t be surprised at his exit as the character has been lackluster other than his romantic entanglement with Nicole.

Greg has come and gone from the hit Peacock soap more than once, so his exit doesn’t mean he’s gone forever.

Only time will tell what happens with Eric and Greg, so be sure to keep watching as this baby switch story comes to a head in a matter of weeks.

More Days of our Lives casting changes are coming

We know that plenty of returns are happening for the tribute to Bill Hayes and the funeral of Doug Williams later this year. Before that, though, some other casting changes are on the horizon for Days of our Lives.

Gabi (Camila Banus) has been mentioned frequently and should be resurfacing soon with a new face. Steve Burton is exiting the role of Harris this summer, too, with the rumor mill buzzing that the character doesn’t make it out alive in the search for Clyde (James Read).

In other Days news, a long-time vet has announced his exit from the show, and we won’t get a proper send-off for his character. You can read all about that here.

Be sure to keep checking back to find out Eric and Greg’s days in Salem are numbered.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.