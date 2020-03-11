Is Chloe on The Young and the Restless is really pregnant? Elizabeth Hendrickson shares new photos

Is Chloe on The Young and the Restless pregnant? That is the question many fans of the CBS soap opera are asking.

As Chloe’s (Elisabeth Hendrickson) pregnancy progress, her baby bump has become quite noticeable. Chloe’s growing belly has piqued fans’ interest regarding whether or not Elizabeth is also expecting a child.

In the soap world, it can be hard to tell if both the actor and portrayer are pregnant.

Is Chloe pregnant in real life?

Chloe and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) were not planning on expanding their family. The news they were expecting a son was a pleasant surprise to the couple.

The storyline kind of came out of nowhere, but there is a good reason for it. Elizabeth is pregnant. Instead of opting to hide the actress’s real life pregnancy, the writers decided to make Chloe pregnant too.

There is no doubt that it is easier for all involved, especially the actress when a pregnancy can be written into the show. Plus, in Chloe’s case, it could make it easier to explain why she is MIA while Elizabeth takes maternity leave.

Fans watched as Chloe suffered from Braxton Hicks contractions during the Genoa City storm. She did say it was too early for the baby. Perhaps Chloe will be put on bed rest to explain her absence while Elizabeth has time with her first child.

Elizabeth shares new photos

Elizabeth has been showcasing her pregnancy frequently on Instagram. Recently, the brunette beauty shared a stunning photo from her maternity shoot.

Last month she praised friends and family for throwing her the perfect baby shower. Her Y&R costars Greg and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) were on hand to celebrate Elizabeth’s baby girl.

Yep, the actress has revealed the gender of her first child with her husband, Rob Meder. Rebecca Budig, who starred with Melissa and Elizabeth on All My Children was also in attendance.

The other day she shared a picture of her bump popping more, revealing her daughter is expected to arrive any minute. Elizabeth didn’t share her specific due date, but she is 38 weeks along. Fans should be on the lookout for a birth announcement.

As for Chloe, viewers should expect to see her off-screen for an extended time. Baby boy Fisher likely won’t be born until Elizabeth returns from maternity. Unless, of course, the writers plan to have the baby born early, which could also explain Chloe being MIA.

There you have it, The Young and the Restless fans. Chloe is pregnant, or rather her portrayer, Elizabeth Hendrickson, is pregnant.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.