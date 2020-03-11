Is Brad leaving General Hospital following guilty plea?

Is Brad (Parry Shen) leaving General Hospital? That appears to be the million-dollar question following the baby swap conclusion.

A few months ago, it looked like Brad would be killed off General Hospital. Julian (William deVry) rigged the brakes on the car so that when his son-in-law drove it, he would be in an accident and ideally, killed. Unfortunately, that is not what happened, as Lucas (Ryan Carnes) was in the car along with his husband and was injured severely while Brad walked away unscathed.

Now, the truth is out and it is time for Brad to answer for his crimes. Will this be the beginning of the end?

Brad pleads guilty

As the trial begins, Brad is confronted with what to do. Sonny (Maurice Benard) made it clear that he will spare him if he pleads guilty. That would ensure that he gets a decent prison sentence and would ensure Michael (Chad Duell) wouldn’t have to go through the agony of a trial.

To Scott’s (Kin Shriner) surprise, Brad did just that. He pled guilty in front of the judge. The next step will be to await sentencing in Pentonville. Does this mean that Brad is leaving General Hospital?

Britt shows up to see Brad

As promised, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) returned to General Hospital. She ended up going to see Brad while he was awaiting paperwork and allowed visitors in the courtroom. He was shocked to see Britt, who revealed he looked like he could use a friend.

The previews for General Hospital tomorrow reveal that Britt promises that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) won’t win. She is going to stand behind Brad as he has her in the past. These two know one another almost better than anyone else and the fact that she returned makes it seem like there will be more to come.

Britt is an expert on disappearing. She could easily help Brad leave Port Charles, but that doesn’t appear to be what is happening. Britt is going to help her friend, but likely with Nelle and not an escape.

If Brad is leaving General Hospital, it will be because he is serving time behind bars. A guilty plea is a big deal and won’t be taken lightly when it comes to sentencing. He is adamant in making sure Nelle is the one exposed as the mastermind of the baby swap.

What happens with Brad remains to be seen. Parry Shen has not confirmed he is exiting General Hospital, but at this point, it seems like an inevitable happening based on the guilty plea.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.