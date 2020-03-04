General Hospital spoilers: Britt heads back to Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Kelly Thiebaud will be reprising her role as Britt Westbourne. It has been a while since she was in Port Charles and her return could be tied to many different storylines.

Soap Opera Digest exclusively confirmed the news earlier today. Britt will be back in Port Charles, and while a timeframe wasn’t given, it looks like it may be for more than one or two episodes.

Why is Britt coming back to General Hospital?

Details surrounding Kelly Thiebaud’s return to General Hospital are scarce. She revealed that Frank Valentini wanted her back as Britt, and she was excited to do it. The news broke that she is currently taping, which means her debut is expected in just a few weeks.

At this point, General Hospital viewers are happy to see where Britt is needed. With Kelly Thiebaud reprising the role, there are no concerns about chemistry or awkward scenes. Britt is coming back and Port Charles better watch out!

Who is Britt connected to on General Hospital?

Since debuting in 2012, Kelly Thiebaud has held the role of Britt Westbourne. She has been in and out of Port Charles, but her lasting ties are revisited time after time.

Britt Westbourne was initially introduced to pair with Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). This storyline is what catapulted her into the realm of General Hospital fandom. While things didn’t work out as she had hoped with Patrick, there was at least one more man who had caught her eye.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Britt had a thing as well. Her bond with Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) was special. He was used to help reunite Britt with his father after the two split up. Britt will be interested to learn that Nikolas is alive.

Other connections include Brad (Parry Shen), who is her best friend. The two have confided in one another and while their friendship wasn’t intentional, they do stick up for one another. With his life in shambles, having Britt return could be just what is needed.

Her mother is Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and her father is Faison (Anders Hove). Peter (Wes Ramsey) is her half-brother. Despite all of that, Britt hasn’t made Port Charles her home permanently since 2015. She has been back a few times for brief stints, but now, General Hospital wants her back for more unfinished business.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.