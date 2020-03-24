Harmony on General Hospital: Who is she and what is she mixed up in?

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) is making waves on General Hospital. The once-dedicated cult follower is now wrapped up with a drug kingpin.

As the rope gets tighter around Harmony on General Hospital, there are a lot of questions. It is war between the citizens of Port Charles and Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) — and things won’t end well.

Who is Harmony on General Hospital?

When Harmony was first presented to General Hospital viewers, she was Shiloh’s (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) right-hand cult follower. She was heading things off in Beecher’s Corners when Jason (Steve Burton) came sniffing around.

As things played out, Harmony turned out to be Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) mom. She was also the one who informed Shiloh that there was a child her daughter gave up for adoption. Harmony eventually had a change of heart and ended up flipping on Shiloh, leading her to spend time in Pentonville.

What is Harmony up to now?

With the stakes getting higher, Harmony traded herself and her freedom to help Cyrus on the outside. The two met in Pentonville and she is working for him on the outside. She is currently the go-between with Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Cyrus.

During the last couple of weeks, Harmony has been acting funny. She revealed to Jordan that she agreed to work for him to see more of Willow and to rebuild her relationship with her daughter. Now, all of that is at stake.

Cyrus has Jordan’s son. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason put that together on their own. Now they know Harmony is delivering messages to her from the drug kingpin. With those two and Curtis (Donnell Turner) on the case, there is a lot for her to be worried about.

When Harmony showed up at the garage where Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Jason were, she was nervous. Her list of excuses and paranoia wasn’t doing her any favors. Now, Harmony is on the verge of being exposed and losing everything she worked so hard to rebuild.

As the storyline goes on, General Hospital viewers wonder how this will all play out. TJ (Tajh Bellow) is the top priority, but without a location and cooperation, finding him will be nearly impossible. Jordan will need to work with Sonny and Jason, something she never wanted to do.

Tune in to find out how this all plays out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.