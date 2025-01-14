The General Hospital cast and crew have been dealt several losses over the last few years.

Over the weekend, Leslie Charleson became the latest in a string of deaths that have plagued the show.

She was the longest-running cast member on the ABC soap, having taken over the role of Monica Quartermaine in 1977.

Leslie’s brilliance shone through in every storyline, and those fortunate enough to work with her had nothing but glowing reviews.

The last time she was seen in Port Charles was in December 2023, but she has been mentioned quite a bit over the previous year.

Unfortunately, the show must now create a tribute for Monica Quartermaine while mourning Leslie’s death.

General Hospital stars pay tribute to Leslie Charleson

After news began to spread that Leslie Charleson had passed away, social media started lighting up with tributes for the actress who so many loved and adored.

Sean Kanan shared a throwback photo of Monica, Alan (Stuart Damon), and her boys, Jason (Steve Burton) and AJ (Sean).

I just learned that Leslie Charleson has passed. We played mother and son off and on for years. My deepest condolences to her family. May you rest in peace, Lester. #GeneralHospital #GH #LeslieCharleson #MonicaQuartermaine pic.twitter.com/elVYyg4xp2 — Sean Kanan (@seankanan) January 13, 2025

Sarah Joy Brown, who played Carly number one, shared a tribute to Leslie. She expressed the joy it was to work with Leslie and Stuart. Included in the tribute was a scene where Monica went after Carly—a classic.

Rest in peace Leslie Charleson 🥲 grateful to have had the opportunity to learn so much from her while I was starting my run on General Hospital. Watching her work with Stuart Damon, a.k.a. Alan Quartermaine, and John Ingle was a joy for me, especially when I was included in the… https://t.co/z5EooMEBT4 — Sarah Joy Brown (@sarahjoybrown) January 13, 2025

Kristina Wagner (Felicia) paid tribute to Leslie Charleson, calling her the “Ultrabrite girl.”

We lost our radiant "Ultrabrite girl" yesterday. Leslie, I hope there are some amazing horse trails where you are. You will always be with us in spirit. ❤️ @lesliecharleson @valentinifrank #GH https://t.co/oSKMWFKuDJ — Kristina Wagner (@KristinaWagnr) January 13, 2025

Natalia Livingston (Emily) played Monica’s adopted daughter on the hit ABC soap. The two spent much time together filming, which impacted her.

She wrote, in part, “Thank you for always making me feel so welcomed into our tv family. I’ll never forget you. May you rest in peace, dear Leslie. I love you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DExLH7oRKo8/

Finola Hughes shared a beautiful photo of Leslie and words expressing her grief, including her needing a minute before writing something.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEvw9-ny5k8/

Kin Shriner (Scotty) revealed that he and Leslie laughed together often, sharing a clip from a scene between the two.

And this is what Leslie and I did when we were together all the time … laugh and I will miss her as will everyone that knew her !! @GeneralHospital https://t.co/KOeqBH6Tqc — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) January 14, 2025

When will General Hospital pay tribute to Leslie Charleson?

After the most recent episode of General Hospital, it seems the writers were already preparing to write Monica’s ending.

Since scenes are shot roughly six weeks in advance, a memorial could likely be held in March. They could drag it out until May sweeps, but we suspect the sooner it is done and shot, the better for those who have been affected by the loss of Leslie.

General Hospital won’t be the same without the references to Monica being “upstairs” or the Quartermaine pizza on Thanksgiving.

We extend our deepest condolences to Leslie’s family and friends.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.