General Hospital Spoilers: Tracy has a plan, Nikolas surprises Ava, and Julian goes looking for his ex

General Hospital spoilers for Friday promise plenty of surprises in store for the residents of Port Charles.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) just found out about Ned’s (Wally Kurth) one-night stand with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and now she is attempting to do some damage control. It seems that offering Alexis a job is her unique way of diffusing the situation.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) are growing closer than ever after she told her husband the truth that her brother was responsible for setting off the bomb at The Floating Rib.

Also on Friday’s General Hospital, Nikolas will have a surprise for his wife. What could that be?

There is much more coming up that is bound to keep fans guessing as to what happens next.

Liesl Obrecht is caught

As viewers saw on Thursday, Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) was a bit careless as she was spotted by Scotty (Kin Shriner) at the WSB facility in Geneva. He and Franco (Roger Howarth) traveled there for an appointment with Dr. Kirk (Christopher Cousins).

While Franco was busy consulting with the doctor in his office, Scotty was shocked to see Obrecht free as a bird. As far as anyone knows, she is supposed to be in prison for the murder of Drew Cain (Billy Miller).

He will demand to know why no one in Port Charles knows about it.

While his dad is busy with Obrecht, Franco will be waiting to hear what the doctor says about his condition. In the previews, he tells Dr. Kirk that he can call it whatever he wants.

Will Franco get the help that he needs to get Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) voice out of his head?

Franco is hopeful for a second opinion about his personality shift… that is, if he can actually get in to see the doctor.

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kinshriner #RogerHowarth pic.twitter.com/d1hjOAQoLc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 10, 2020

Julian goes looking for Kim Nero

Julian Jerome (William deVry) is on the run and he is shown in the previews showing up at someone’s doorstep. It’s likely that viewers didn’t expect to hear Kim Nero’s name at this point in time.

This character has been gone from the ABC soap since 2019, but Julian is hoping to reconnect with his ex. Actress Tamara Braun, who played the role of Kim, is now on Days of Our Lives, so she isn’t likely to be standing at the door this time.

Now, Julian seemingly wants her help. Will General Hospital surprise fans with a different actress in the role?

Another person who needs some help is Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). He meets up with Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and confesses just that.

Jason and Sam drama continues

More General Hospital previews reveal that Sam (Kelly Monaco) sits down with Carly (Laura Wright) to discuss her recent separation from Jason (Steve Burton). Carly always has something to say and she reminds Sam that Jason hasn’t changed, but she has.

Jason also has a chat with Sonny (Maurice Benard). It looks like he spills that Sam asked him to move out.

It also looks like Jason will admit that he let it all happen.

Will this fan-favorite couple work things out soon?

Stay tuned to see how these storylines all play out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.