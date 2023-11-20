General Hospital spoilers: Thanksgiving surprises

General Hospital spoilers tease that Thanksgiving brings surprises to Port Charles.

It’s been a complicated month, with some loss and shock.

Couples have been torn apart, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) was shot, and Ned (Wally Kurth) is back thanks to some help from Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Surprises abound as families gather to celebrate and others attempt to spend the holiday alone.

As Port Charles gathers together, expect things to go awry.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

A Quartermaine Thanksgiving — with a twist

The Quartermaine family is much smaller than in years past.

What was once a house full of family ruining Thanksgiving and having to order pizza is now down to Ned and his daughter, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Olivia is there with Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda), and with Eddie gone, they can enjoy their time with Ned again.

Lois (Rena Sofer) is in town, and since she is staying for the holiday, her mother, Gloria (Ellen Travolta), will be popping up at the Quartermaine mansion.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) left to help Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) settle Luke’s (Anthony Geary) affairs, and Monica (Leslie Charleston) hasn’t been seen on-screen in forever.

Alexis hosts her family

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) hosts Thanksgiving for her girls.

The General Hospital preview video shows Sam (Kelly Monaco), Molly (Kristen Vaganos), TJ (Tajh Bellow), Jordan (Tanisha Harper), and presumably Kristina (Kate Mansi) too.

This may be a sad holiday as Molly and TJ learned that their surrogate miscarried their baby. As they wrap their head around what could have been, they receive the support they need from those they love.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) confronts Charlotte, telling her he knows what she’s been up to. This could go badly if he isn’t careful, especially with the heavy hold Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) put over her.

As the conversation happens, Laura (Genie Francis) is on hand for support.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is content to be alone on Thanksgiving as she grapples with the fact she shot a young girl, and her boyfriend knew all along his daughter was targeting her.

But, the end of the video shows Anna getting a surprise visitor. Could it be Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer)? That’s our best guess. However, some have suggested Robin (Kimberly McCullough) could be there too.

Be sure to tune in all week to see what Thanksgiving brings to Port Charles.

As a reminder, GH is preempted on Friday for sports coverage.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.