General Hospital spoilers: Jason worries about Sonny, Anna wants help, and Carly finds John

General Hospital spoilers tease that the week ahead will be filled with many dramatic moments.

The fallout from Jason’s (Steve Burton) return to Port Charles continues, and the town is split over how they feel about it.

It’s a short week, with GH being preempted for the solar eclipse coverage on Monday, April 8.

However, based on the preview video, it seems things will be just as juicy with only four episodes.

Pikeman and the head of this business will be sought after this week, John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) will find himself at the mercy of Carly (Laura Wright), and Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have an intense conversation.

Here’s what to expect this week on the hit ABC soap.

Anna wants help from Valentin

After getting no information from Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), Anna (Finola Hughes) turns to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for help.

When they meet at the Metro Court, he is surprised to learn she is investigating Pikeman further. Not only are they after Sonny, but they also want her dead.

It’s personal, and his role in all the events over the last several months makes him prime target number one.

Despite his love for her, he isn’t going to put himself on the line to help her. However, seeing what he has to say about it will be interesting.

Jason worries about Sonny

Another clip from the General Hospital preview video shows Jason questioning Sonny about his meds. He wants to know if he’s taking them because his behavior is something Stone Cold recognizes.

Naturally, Sonny won’t take kindly to the suggestion he isn’t taking care of himself. The moment intensifies, and it seems this could be the ending of the decades-long friendship and brotherhood the two shared.

Spoilers tease the men won’t see eye-to-eye this week, and now we know it’s about Sonny’s mental health.

Carly finds John after a beating

General Hospital spoilers revealed Carly would see John “Jagger” Cates in a new light this week, and now we know why.

Carly will find a badly beaten John, and she presumably gets him help.

Footage of him being jumped by two people is shown, though it’s unclear who they are. Pikeman likely sent them to take care of their FBI problem, and Valentin knows that Jason was on the inside, so moves are being made.

Will this change the way Carly feels about John overall, or is this just something she does because it’s the right thing to do?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.