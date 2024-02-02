General Hospital spoilers for next week: Spencer mourned, Sonny’s concerns, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease more drama, mourning, and harsh realities.

February sweeps came in hot with the disappearance of Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Pohl).

As the news about the mission being changed from a rescue to a recovery begins to spread, Trina (Tabyana Ali) will need the support and comfort of her friends and family.

Things on Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) island are even more tense, with shots taken at him and Ava (Maura West). Dex (Evan Hofer) informed him the shooter knew the business’ inner workings.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) may be down, but she’s not out. The former editor-in-chief of Crimson has some ideas up her sleeve.

Saying goodbye

The news about Spencer and Esme spreads as friends and family gather to say goodbye.

Mid-week will be filled with tears, even from some unexpected people.

Cam (William Lipton) will be there to mourn alongside Joss (Eden McCoy) and Trina.

Nikolas (Adam Huff) and Ace (Clay twins) return to Port Charles and land on Laura’s doorstep.

Port Charles won’t be the same without Spencer, and that’s something everyone there realizes.

Anna makes a decision

When Laura (Genie Francis) initially asked Anna (Finola Hughes) to be the police commissioner, she hesitated.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease she makes a big announcement. Could she choose to step into the position she was offered and work alongside Robert (Tristan Rogers)?

More General Hospital spoilers

Sonny is concerned about what’s happening as he learns of mob hits in the area.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) expresses some doubts to Sonny, which raises concerns about who is really after him.

And speaking of Sonny, he confides in Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Lucy (Lynn Herring) seemingly lost her relationship with Martin (Michael E. Knight) due to her friendship and scheming with Scott (Kin Shriner). He tries to console her, but his words don’t come out right.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is concerned about Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) state of mind as he continues to stick it to Nina. She makes steps toward reconciling with Michael (Chad Duell) and voices her concern about Drew.

There is also some movement with the Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) wedding. However, when he has some concerns, will things change once again?

Be sure to tune in next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.