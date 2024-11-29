General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu’s harsh reality, Jason’s big move, and Ric’s consequences

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease big surprises for the people of Port Charles.

November sweeps are gone, but the repercussions of what happened continue for weeks to come.

Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) final wishes are still being worked out, but a wrench is thrown into the plan just as a possible solution is reached.

Lulu (Alexa Havins) arrived at the Quartermaine mansion just in time to run into her son, Rocco (Finn Carr).

Ava’s (Maura West) trial went to the jury, and their determination will also affect how Kristina (Kate Mansi) moves forward.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Lulu is rocked to her core

It’s been four years since Lulu last woke up in Port Charles. It’s unclear how many of her older memories she has, but she recognized Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and their conversation at General Hospital years ago.

Next week, the revelations that come her way will be unsettling, especially learning that everyone in her life has moved on with life while she is still stuck in what happened in 2020.

Will she ask about Dustin (Mark Lawson)? He was killed in the explosion that rendered her in a coma. She was debating her love for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and settling down with Dustin, so will she attempt a reconciliation with her ex-husband?

There were also some sparks between her and Cody (Josh Kelly) when he picked her up on the side of the road. We can’t help but wonder how he didn’t recognize her, though. He visited her at General Hospital when Dante needed to take care of something.

Ric’s actions have consequences

After what happened this week in the courtroom, General Hospital spoilers tease that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tears into Ric (Rick Hearst).

Things between Kristina and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) also get intense, with the latter pleading with the former by the end of the week.

We suspect it has everything to do with what happens to Ava when the jury delivers the verdict.

Speaking of the verdict, TJ (Tajh Bellow) finds time to confide in Curtis (Donnell Turner). Despite having his own issues, Curtis is there for his nephew.

More General Hospital spoilers

Laura (Genie Francis) confides in Anna (Finola Hughes), which leaves the police commissioner heavy with guilt. We suspect it has everything to do with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) being missing with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and not there in Port Charles with her mother.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is shocked at Jason’s (Steve Burton) admission that he plans to move into the Quartermaine mansion. (Frankly, so are we. He spent years running from it, only to come back.)

Speaking of Jason, he will have a conversation with Jack (Charles Mesure) that could benefit both men.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.