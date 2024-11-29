Kelly Monaco hints at ‘bully behind their power’ after General Hospital firing

Kelly Monaco has yet to speak out following her firing from General Hospital earlier this year.

ABC soap viewers just watched as her exit played out at the beginning of November sweeps, so it is still very fresh.

She teased that the time to tell her story would come, but nothing has been said since her final appearance on General Hospital last month.

However, Kelly isn’t going to let someone spread untruths about what happened behind the scenes.

Yes, she was fired, but it wasn’t because she refused a pay cut or because she thought “she had more power than she did.”

When that was suggested on X (formerly Twitter), Kelly Monaco responded by setting the record straight.

Kelly Monaco claps back at power trip comment

Kelly Monaco is no stranger to wrong assumptions being made about her.

On X, everything began with a commenter who took the time to repost an article about General Hospital co-stars who spoke out about Chad Duell’s choice to walk away, revealing that no one showed love to Kelly following her departure and it proved there was a vendetta. (That isn’t true, though. Dominic Zamprogna spoke out about working with Kelly, and Nancy Lee Grahn also posted after Kelly’s final scenes aired.)

That prompted someone else to explain why they believed Kelly was fired. They said, “KM- fired for her actions. There was no vendetta. She did this herself. She phoned in her performances for YEARS. She thought she had more power than she did.”

Kelly decided to respond, writing, “I do have more power than a ‘job’ it’s my voice, my experience, my truth. You can beat someone down, until they finally find the power within themselves to recover with grace and dignity. Those whom choose to bully behind their power, will suffer their own consequences.”

Will Kelly Monaco pop up on another soap?

After over two decades in the soap genre, Kelly Monaco could pop up on one of the three remaining soaps.

She would fit in anywhere, but moving to Days of our Lives or The Young and the Restless would be her best bet. They are both hour-long episodes, and her talent would likely be appreciated.

At this point, Kelly hasn’t revealed her next move. She has remained quiet, only speaking out to correct wrong information.

When she is ready to talk about what happened at General Hospital, we are prepared to hear it!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.