General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kristina wants revenge, Christmas celebrations, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that the surprises keep coming.

It’s been a week of realizations for the people of Port Charles, which led to significant changes for many residents.

With Lulu (Alexa Havins) back on the scene, dynamics will begin to shift.

The Davis girls will deal with the fallout from the jury’s not-guilty verdict at Ava’s (Maura West) trial.

As the Christmas holiday approaches, more surprises are in store.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Alexis is caught in the middle

As Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) deal with the verdict, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is caught in the middle.

She seemingly sides with Molly, which will only alienate Kristina even more. Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is ready to take matters into his own hands.

Kristina is embracing the need for revenge and rage, with Sonny helping to make her feel justified.

General Hospital spoilers tease that an unhinged Kristina will be on the loose next week. What will she do to avenge her daughter’s death?

Christmas in Port Charles

As the town gears up for Christmas, the square will be filled with townspeople drinking hot cocoa and taking photos with Santa.

The kid scene will be front and center as the families are seen in the square. Watch for Days of our Lives star Bryan Dattilo’s (Lucas) daughter as one of the extra kids.

Expect Cyrus (Jeff Kober) to be there, which will upset more than a few people. With the situation with Lulu, everyone is on edge. Laura (Genie Francis) wants to ensure she is comfortable as she works to find her place in Port Charles again.

More Port Charles tidbits

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is filled with rage; next week, Nina (Cynthia Watros) springs into action. Will she be able to save him from himself?

Carly (Laura Wright) set herself up to be in a bad position when she bugged Brennan’s (Charles Mesure) office. When he confronts her next week, what will she say for herself?

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) confides in Maxie (Kirsten Storms) a bit more. Will she tell her Michael (Chad Duell) is the father of her baby, or will she keep that a secret from everyone? Is this storyline setting up Michael’s exit?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.