General Hospital spoilers for next week: Chase asks Michael for advice, Curtis is in deep, and Obrecht is cornered

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that a whole lot is happening in Port Charles. If viewers thought this mob war would be cut and dry, they misjudged what was to come.

As today’s events play out, things on General Hospital are about to take a very dark and dangerous turn.

General Hospital is full of patients

With the recent events, General Hospital is going to be a busy place. On Monday, several people are admitted following the mob violence.

Things are complicated now that Taggert (Real Andrews) and his daughter have been targeted. Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Cam (William Lipton) were taken by Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) guys. With Jason (Steve Burton) looking for them and Taggert enlisting Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) help, things will go sideways real quick.

It’s trouble in paradise for Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis. She is going to be incredibly angry when she realizes he went to help Tagget and has found himself on the wrong side of the law. Also, look for Jason to have words for Curtis. Don’t think he hasn’t connected the dots with Jordan and the DEA with the arrival of Cyrus in Port Charles.

Read More General Hospital spoilers: Nina reveals she knew about Nikolas and Port Charles is shocked by his return

Obrecht gets cornered

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is going to have some questions for Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Will the line of fire be about Peter (Wes Ramsey) or Nelle (Chloe Lanier)? It is likely not the latter, but she does pop back up this week in Port Charles.

With Maxie (Kirsten Storms) heavily involved with Peter, Spinelli is worried about her. She is the mother of his child and with his family moving back to Port Charles, Georgie will be interacting with him more and more. Maxie isn’t the best at decision making.

Anna (Finola Hughes) will also have some questions for Liesl. She knows Peter is hiding things and is somehow connected to the Andre (Anthony Montgomery) assassination attempt. Will Liesl tell Anna what she knows, or will it be more mind games between the women?

Things with Wiley and the fallout are still working themselves out. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is going to have a hard time working through the loss she feels. Chase (Josh Swickard) will look to Michael (Chad Duell) for advice on how to deal with what is going on with Willow. He can’t reach her and the more she pulls away, the more concerned he becomes.

The action isn’t slowing down next week, so be sure to tune in daily to keep up with the drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.