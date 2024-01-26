General Hospital spoilers for next week: Anna and Jordan work together, Sprina romance, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease February sweeps are roaring in.

Plenty of twists and turns are coming for Port Charles, including romance, danger, and surprises.

As the investigation into who shot at Sonny (Maurice Benard) but injured Curtis (Donnell Turner) is underway, more information will become available.

Things are looking up for some of Port Charles’ finest, but others will face the cold hard truth.

February sweeps will be almost the end of the current writers’ reign. This will be their final time to shine as new writers are already at work on scripts.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Spencer and Trina find romance and danger

General Hospital spoilers tease that Paris is romantic for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali), but that isn’t all.

They will find themselves in danger after spending time in blissful romance mode.

This will also be Nicholas’ exit from General Hospital while filming another project.

Speculation is it could be a kidnapping situation, which would allow Trina to still air without having Spencer needed too much. Perhaps a recast for the role won’t be necessary.

Brennan is back

Naturally, General Hospital viewers will see more of Brennan (Charles Mesure).

Next week, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) question him about the guns that trace back to the WSB. He was the one who tipped Jordan off, and with the FBI involved, there are more layers to this.

After Laura’s (Genie Francis) offer for Anna to become the police commissioner, the former spy mulls around the idea. She works well with Jordan and Robert (Tristan Rogers), which could be a good move for her.

More General Hospital spoilers

Carly (Laura Wright) will have to deal with the dissolution of the friendship and trust between Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Michael (Chad Duell).

Her boyfriend has made rash decisions lately and isn’t planning to mend things with her son anytime soon.

Lois (Rena Sofer) will be back on-screen as Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding is on the horizon. However, don’t expect things to be smoothed over between her and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

And speaking of the wedding, expect it to be over-the-top if Lois has anything to say about it.

Finn’s (Michael Easton) trial continues, and Tracy (Jane Elliot) shows up in a big way.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.