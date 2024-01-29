General Hospital spoilers: Finding Esme, danger on the island, and Brennan returns

General Hospital spoilers tease that February sweeps come roaring in, promising to wreck things in Port Charles.

Things have changed recently, with several storylines hitting the ground running this week after seemingly being stalled.

Esme (Avery Pohl) is missing, leading to panic for some.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is still working on finding who is responsible for the shooting at the Metro Court, and with Ava (Maura West) now in the line of fire, he makes a move that won’t be any safer.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is also tied into the shooting storyline, and getting information from Brennan (Charles Mesure) will prove to be more complicated than she or Jordan (Tanisha Harper) anticipated.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Esme has nothing to lose

After disappearing from Port Charles following Ace (the Clay twins) being given to Nikolas (Adam Huff), there is concern about her whereabouts.

She allegedly went to Toronto, but speculation is she will find her way to Paris. That’s where Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) are spending a semester.

Esme wants revenge against Trina, and this could tie into Spencer’s exit from the canvas as the actor is away filming a Netflix series.

Brennan plays games

If Anna and Jordan thought Brennan would give them the answers they are seeking, they were sadly mistaken.

He plays games with the women, enjoying watching their level of annoyance rise.

Despite being behind bars, the initial mission wasn’t thwarted. He seemingly has someone else calling the shots, as Ava received a gun from the same place the rifle used in the Metro Court shooting came from.

Sonny and Ava jet to paradise

Sonny is in avoidance mode, which means he will do whatever it takes to not deal with Nina (Cynthia Watros) right now.

He proposed that he and Ava go to the island to remain safe now that it has been confirmed she was roped into this rogue WSB mess.

They arrive there, but trouble is waiting, and a shootout ensues, with Dex (Evan Hofer) returning fire as Sonny and Ave duck and use a table for cover.

This could be how Jason (Steve Burton) returns to General Hospital. His return was announced earlier this month. February sweeps is the perfect time to bring him back, and swooping in to save Sonny is what he does best.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.