Daytime Emmys postponed — When will the 2023 awards show air?

There’s bad news for daytime fans, and this may only be the beginning.

With the ongoing WGA strike, the 50th Daytime Emmys have been postponed indefinitely.

While the writers attempt to reach an agreement, daytime fans could see more repercussions down the road.

Since soap operas typically tape weeks in advance, things are solid for the four remaining daytime dramas — for now.

The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital all have between six to eight weeks of pretaped episodes in the can. This was a blessing when the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming for months at its height. Based on the timeline, there are likely another four to six weeks of shot content for the CBS and ABC soaps.

Days of our Lives is in a league of its own. The Peacock soap opera typically films months in advance. This means that there may not be an interruption as long as the WGA strike is resolved in the coming weeks.

When will the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards air?

As of now, there is no definitive date for when the awards show will air on television. They were slated to air on June 16, but everything hangs in the balance with the postponement.

A statement was released about the postponement, and it is important to note that the show wasn’t canceled outright. There will still be a celebration at some point, and this year is especially important because it is the 50th edition of the Daytime Emmys.

Daytime Emmy nomination drama

When the Daytime Emmy nominations were revealed last month, soap fans had varying opinions.

Eden McCoy got plenty of flack for being in the Younger Actor category among children. However, it was the proper category for her to receive her nomination as Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital.

In the same category, Days of Our Lives actress Victoria Grace (Wendy Shin) withdrew her nomination because it wasn’t valid. The rules had changed, and she was unaware, so rescinding the nomination was what she felt was right. She promised her followers she would make them proud and earn another nod next year.

The other categories are filled with fan-favorite actors from viewers’ favorite soaps. All four daytime dramas have had pivotal storylines over the last year. It could be a very close call in some cases.

While it’s unclear when the WGA strike will end, at least viewers can rest knowing the Daytime Emmys will still air at some point.