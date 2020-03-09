Days of our Lives’ Victoria Konefal: Here’s what to know about actress playing Ciara Brady

Days of our Lives’ Victoria Konefal has been crushing it as Ciara Brady. Fans are giving the talented actress serious props for her recent scenes, especially those during Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) execution.

Victoria has proven she is the perfect choice to play the daughter of Days super couple, Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Ciara is a bad**s who fights for those she loves, even if the entire town of Salem is against her.

Ciara and Ben are being touted as the new Hope and Bo, thanks to the excellent acting skills of Robert and Victoria. Their chemistry is off the charts, making them a couple worth rooting for on the NBC daytime drama.

Who is Victoria Konefal?

The 23-year-old brunette beauty hails from Brooklyn, New York. Victoria attended the infamous Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Since moving to Los Angeles, Victoria has starred in a couple of horror films, like so many starting in showbiz do. Fog City and Circus Kane are the horror flicks that helped jumpstart Victoria’s career.

After appearing in the feature films Forgetting Sandy Class and The Wrong Crush, Victoria landed the role that has changed her life. She took over the part of Ciara in December 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite.

It was pairing Victoria with Robert that has gained both of them the respect, admiration, and love of Days fans.

Victoria earned her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination for the role of Ciara in 2019. She was up for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series but lost to General Hospital alum Hayley Erin.

There is no question that Victoria will be nominated again for her stellar performance as Ciara. She has been killing it since the time jump.

Victoria Konefal Instagram and Twitter

Victoria Konefal is active on social media, especially Instagram and Twitter. Days fans who follow the actress know she loves to share behind the scenes pictures and videos. Plus, she often shares inspiring messages to her followers.

The actress used social media last month to help spread the word her aunt was missing in Brooklyn. Victoria asked her followers in the area to be on the lookout for her aunt. She also asked them to let her know if anyone had information regarding her aunt.

🙏🏼 I ask that you guys spread the word to those you know who live in these areas of Brooklyn. Thank you. Peace and love, V. pic.twitter.com/6LF3wauVSS — Victoria Konefal (@victoriakonefal) February 10, 2020

Sadly, Victoria posted on Instagram a few days later that her aunt did not make it. She let her followers know how grateful she was for their help. It was a heartbreaking ending.

Actress Victoria Konefal plays Ciara Brady on Days of our Lives, and she is one to watch. The young soap star has been gaining traction among fans for the past couple of years. Recent scenes prove she is a force to be reckoned in the acting world.

