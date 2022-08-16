Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Days of our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson opens up about playing Alexander Kiriakis


Robert Scott Wilson talks saying goodbye to Ben Weston and hello to Alexander Kiriakis on Days.
Robert joins a small group of soap stars to play two different characters on the same show. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson has opened up about playing Alexander Kiriakis after saying goodbye to Ben Weston.

July sweeps featured Days saying farewell to Ben and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) as they set off to sail around the world Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) style.

Two weeks later, Robert was back on the hit NBC soap opera, playing Justin’s (Wally Kurth) son Alexander. It was a quick transition.

Robert recently revealed to Soap Opera Digest podcast that the new role came about to keep him around. The actor wasn’t ready to leave the show either, especially after he was offered to play Alexander.

To make Alexander different from Ben, Robert has been trying different hairstyles, clothes, and glasses to create a new look. More physical changes are coming, too, as Robert has been filming as Alexander for months now despite the character just appearing on screen.

It’s been quite a change for Robert, but one that’s filled him with excitement for this new chapter.


