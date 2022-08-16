Days of our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson opens up about playing Alexander Kiriakis

While speaking on the SOD podcast, Robert opened up about taking on a new role on a show he’s called home since 2015.

“I get to dive in a little more to the comedy side of things. I have lines that are written, scenes that are written now that are so great and fun and the opposite of what I’ve done for so long,” he shared. “It’s just like a new opportunity, and it just feels good.”

The talented actor is thrilled that he was given this opportunity on Days, which he referred to as “my own backyard.”

Robert knew exactly where he wanted to take Alexander from when he heard about him. When Robert heard about his new alter ego, there were roles that immediately came to mind.

“As soon as I heard about this guy, I knew exactly where I am taking this guy. I know just the characters, the roles in my head that pop up and remind me of him. You know he’s got this mix of Matthew McConaughey Ghosts of Girlfriends Past mixed with Jeremy Piven’s Ari Gold in Entourage mixed with some Boiler Room-esque material,” he shared, while also referencing Julian McMahon’s character from Nip Tuck.

Robert Scott Wilson tells pulling double duty as Alexander Kiriakis and Ben Weston

Due to the scheduling of Beyond Salem and when Alexander was set to arrive in Salem, Robert was pulling double duty as he got his feet wet at Alexander and wrapped up Ben’s storyline.

“The two weeks out, or you know, a week or two after that, I was still tying up the Ben stories, so there were days where I would be playing Ben and the next day, playing Alex,” Robert recalled. “Then there was a couple of days, one or two, and that was kind of the most fun because I was like, this is some thespian s**t going on. I would be playing Ben in the morning for a couple of scenes, and then at the end of the day, I had to go pick up on Alex.”

It’s been quite an experience for Robert Scott Wilson to play a new character that allows him to work with actors he hasn’t had much screen time with before. Wally and John Aniston (Victor) were at the top of his list.

Ben will be missed, but there’s no question that Robert’s killing it, Alexander Kriakis, and it’s great to have him still on the show.

To listen to Robert’s full interview with SOD, click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.