Days of our Lives star Lucas Adams weds actress Shelby Wulfert

Days of our Lives star Lucas Adams is a married man after tying the knot with his long-time love, actress Shelby Wulfert.

Lucas, who plays Tripp on Days of our Lives, exchanged vows with Shelby on Saturday, October 15, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

The happy couple met back in 2016 when they were costars on the Disney Channel show Liv & Maddie.

Lucas played Josh Willcox, and Shelby played Maddie.

They dated for a few years before Lucas popped the question in 2021.

This weekend they became husband and wife in a dream ceremony that took place at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas.

The newlyweds shared their special day with People magazine, including an exclusive photo with Lucas looking handsome in a green suit jacket. Shelby was gorgeous in a Yoo crepe satin dress from BHLDN at Anthropologie.

In an interview with the magazine, Shelby admitted they were friends first, which has only strengthened their relationship. Shelby recalled Lucas being the first one to make a move from friends to more when he told her he had a crush.

The wedding was small, with only 40 guests. Lucas and Shelby kept things simple yet had vintage touches that meant something to them.

As for the honeymoon, their busy schedules didn’t allow them to go on one immediately. Instead, they are spending a couple of days in Dallas to relax and celebrate.

People magazine shared the photo via Instagram with a quote from Shelby and a link to the article.

Days of our Lives stars react to Lucas Adams’ wedding news

The comments section of the People magazine Instagram post featured two famous Days of our Lives faces. Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and Stephen Nichols (Steve) expressed their happiness for Lucas and Shelby.

“Love from your TV mom❤️. Congratulations,” Mary Beth wrote.

Not to be outdone, Stephen replied, “Beautiful! Love from your TV Dad. Happiness and Joy to you both. ♥️♥️♥️.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Fans can watch Lucas on the small screen now that Tripp has returned to Salem to be with his dad as Kayla fights for her life. Days of our Lives spoilers tease Tripp’s homecoming also sees him punching Johnny (Carson Boatman) and competing with his brother Joey (Tanner Stine) for a woman, Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.