Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Stefan gets a clue, Kate and Kayla in crisis, and Johnny’s busted

Stefan starts to connect the dots on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit soap opera tease it’s do-or-die time for the good people of Salem.

Things are shaking up on the hit daytime drama as the show gears up for November sweeps.

The historic threesome between Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) happened this week, and that’s just the beginning.

One hot-button storyline appears to be heading in the direction of the death of a beloved vet.

Never fear, though. There’s plenty of revenge, love triangles, and scheming to remind Days fans why they started watching the show.

Let’s take a look at what’s going down on Days of our Lives next week.

The Kayla, Marlena, and Kate poison saga takes a turn

One story that will likely explode during November sweeps is the fate of a poisoned Kate (Lauren Koslow), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). The ladies are failing quickly, with Kate and Kayla taking a serious turn next week.

An ailing Kate gets a visit from Chad (Billy Flynn) as they both fear it could be their last. Meanwhile, Joey (Tanner Stine), Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) gather by Kayla’s beside.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s some good news on the way, though, as Marlena learns there could be a cure. Unfortunately, the cure depends on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), who makes her final demand to Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Before the week is over, Brady strikes a deal with Kristen.

Stefan makes waves

Things get heated when Stefan (Brandon Barash) serves Gabi (Camila Banus), as the latter won’t give up on him. The tense exchange doesn’t go unnoticed by Li (Remington Hoffman), making him more determined than ever to keep Gabi away from Stefan.

Gabi does get some good news thanks to her brother Rafe (Galen Gering), and it just might give her the upper hand she needs with her husband. Speaking of Stefan, he realizes that something’s wrong and that Kristen played a part in his current situation.

More Salem tidbits

While Rafe helps his sister, he fights with his wife Nicole (Arianne Zucker) over, of course, her ex-husband, Eric (Greg Vaughan). Their fight leads to bad news for Eric on the job front.

Ava (Tamara Braun) has revenge against EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) on the brain, and she turns to her old pal Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Lucky for Gwen, she has her dad Jack (Matthew Ashford), helping her make the right decisions these days.

Over with Johnny (Carson Boatman), he finds himself on the receiving end of Tripp’s fist, and all signs point to it having to do with Wendy (Victoria Grace). It looks like Joey and Tripp both still have crushes on Wendy, and the latter isn’t thrilled to find her with Johnny.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.