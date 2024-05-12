Days of our Lives spoilers: Young love, a marriage proposal, and murder mysteries rock Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that May sweeps are heating things up on the Peacock soap with so many twists and turns.

Sweeps month has hit the halfway point, with Days ramping things up to keep viewers entertained.

This week, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) was rocked to his core, learning that baby Jude was really Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) son.

Meanwhile, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) learned Konstantin (John Kapelos) was scamming her.

It turns out those are just the beginning of jaw-dropping moments Days of our Lives has in store for fans during sweeps month.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals that another bombshell is coming, which will be good.

Love is in the air in Salem

The teen drama involving Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) is straight out of an 80’s teen rom-com.

First love is strong for Tate, who goes all in with Holly in the preview video. They share a romantic kiss in a touching moment.

Speaking of loving moments, Xander (Paul Telfer) pulls off the cutest proposal for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Xander gets a little help from baby Victoria popping the question, and it’s so cute.

While love is hitting Salem, so is desperation and mystery in the new video footage.

Who killed Li on Days?

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Stefan (Brandon Barash) won’t rest until he proves Gabi (Camila Banus) didn’t kill Li (Remington Hoffman). Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) steps up to help her brother and spills that Li’s blood was found on Clyde’s (James Read) little black book.

In true Stefan fashion, he guns for EJ to once again profess his wife is innocent. The look on EJ’s face speaks volumes about his thoughts on Stefan’s latest theory.

That’s not all either; Nicole finds an old journal of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) that will break not only Li’s murder case but another one, too. After Nicole gives the journal to Chad (Billy Flynn), we see a flip of a scene featuring a flashback of Chad and Abigail.

Later, Ava (Tamara Braun) learns from Rafe (Galen Gering) that the two murders are connected. The police commissioner also declares that Gabi didn’t kill Li, only to have Ava figure out who the killer is.

We can only assume that Ava is referring to Clyde because, let’s be honest, he seems to be the logical person to pin it on.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.