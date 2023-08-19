Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander grills Sarah, Eric’s baby news, and the villainous side of Victor Kiriakis

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal secrets, bad news, and memories are taking over Salem.

This week Salem learned that the legendary Victor Kiriakis died in a plane crash.

The hit daytime drama continues to pay tribute to John Aniston through memories of Victor.

Days plans to spend a couple of weeks giving fans all the feels of nostalgia with flashbacks of the iconic character.

Thanks to the newest promo video for the Peacock soap opera, fans know the sinister side of Victor is taking center stage.

There are also some baby bombshells hitting Salem too.

Victor Kiriakis in all his glory

In the video footage, Marlena (Deidre Hall) raises a glass to Victor with Roman (Josh Taylor) at the Brady Pub. Roman, though, isn’t all about mourning Victor, who he calls an “old scoundrel.”

Cue the clips of Victor unveiling his evil side, including one of many times Marlena slapped him across the face. There’s also the scene where Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) stabbed Victor after learning the part he played in the baby Rachel swap.

Over with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), she reminisces about her relationship with Victor to EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel). Nicole recalls Victor treating her “like dirt,” and she’s not wrong.

A flip of the scene features the time Victor pushed Nicole out the window when she was trying to escape the Kiriakis mansion. It’s an iconic Victor moment, for sure.

While the focus remains on remembering Victor, two baby storylines are heating up too.

Baby drama in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander (Paul Telfer) learns Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is pregnant. Xander is shocked to see Sarah’s growing baby bump and questions if she would ever tell him he would be a father.

Just because Xander knows about the pregnancy doesn’t mean Sarah will come clean that he’s the father. Chances are that Sarah lies and says Rex (Kyle Lowder) is the father of her baby. After all, that is the soap opera way.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Eric (Jason Gerhardt) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) are getting an ultrasound with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). The look on Kayla’s face speaks volumes and is enough for Eric to question if the baby is okay.

Sarah, Sloan, and Nicole are all pregnant right now, which only means one thing. A baby switch of sorts is on the horizon.

Days spoilers spilled that Sloan loses her baby, but will it be now? There’s no question Sloan would definitely do a baby switch if Eric didn’t know she lost her baby.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out the answer to that question and more.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.