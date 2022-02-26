Days of our Lives spoilers: Will Tripp forgive Allie for sleeping with Chanel?

Kate pleads Allie’s case to Tripp after learning she cheated. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that a proposal goes drastically wrong and puts the brakes on one couple’s happy ending.

The latest preview video reveals secrets don’t stay secret very long in Salem, especially when the devil keeps playing puppetmaster. That’s right, possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman) takes time away from manipulating Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) to ruin his sister’s happiness.

Tripp’s romantic proposal gets interrupted

After getting the perfect ring from Ava (Tamara Braun) and the perfect proposal idea from Chancel (Raven Bowens), Tripp (Lucas Adams) is ready to ask Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to be his wife. Tripp plans a romantic outside proposal with twinkle lights to help create the perfect ambiance.

Despite Ava already spilling the beans to Allie, she’s totally surprised at the lengths Tripp went to for her. Tripp gets down on one knee to ask Allie to marry him.

It appears that Allie says yes because the two seem to be celebrating when they are interrupted by Johnny and Chanel.

JoDevil squashes the happy moment

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Johnny stirs the pot, and the new video shows exactly how he does that in upcoming episodes.

Johnny comes across as though he is happy for the couple, especially after what went down with Chanel and Allie. Tripp is, of course, confused by Johnny’s words, so JoDevil blurts out that Allie slept with Chanel.

The truth bomb leaves Chanel, Tripp, and Allie all in shock. Allie and Chanel are stunned that Johnny not only knew about their tryst but blurted it out to Tripp.

Speaking of Tripp, he is beside himself over Allie’s betrayal. A desperate Allie begs Tripp to understand she loves him and her cheating was simply a mistake.

Later at the Brady pub, Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Allie come face to face with an upset Tripp. Kate stands up for her granddaughter, asking Tripp if he can “find it in his heart to forgive” Allie.

Roman (Josh Taylor) looks on as everyone waits for Tripp’s answer.

Will Tripp take Allie back after she cheated? What will Allie do to her brother for spilling the truth? How will this impact Chanel and Allie’s friendship?

Those questions and more will be answered on the hit NBC daytime drama. One thing is for sure, JoDevil has greatly altered the lives of many in Salem, and his reign of terror seems far from over.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy excitement on Days is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.