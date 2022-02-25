Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jennifer and Leo are back, Johnny stirs the pot, and Chad the hero

When Leo ends up in Salem, it can only mean trouble. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease a rescue, big returns, and the devil causing more chaos.

It’s a must-see week of Days as the DiMera Island storyline comes to a head and Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) new boyfriend comes to Salem. Plus, an old flame brings trouble for one couple, while another duo thinks the devil could be back.

Chad to the rescue

On the DiMera Island, Abigail (Marci Miller) works to convince Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) she’s not really Renée DuMonde. Meanwhile, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) suspicions are raised when Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) does something nice for them.

Lucky for all of Kristen’s hostages, Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad (Billy Flynn) make their way to the mysterious island, searching for Abigail. Chad finally reunites with his wife and learns of the other Salemites being held there too.

Tony’s stunned to learn Sarah believes she’s Renée. The news leads to a massive blowup between Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony regarding how to handle the situation.

Speaking of Anna, she gives Xander (Paul Telfer) an earful about his relationship with Gwen (Emily O’Brien). That’s not the only earful Xander receives next week. Jack (Matthew Ashford) fills him in on everything that happened to Sarah, including Kristen impersonating and kidnapping her.

Leo and Jennifer return to Salem

After leaving town with Jack, in January, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) returns to Salem to help deal with Abigail’s disappearance. Jennifer comes back just in time for Abigail to be reunited with her parents.

Thanks to Days of our Lives spoilers, fans know Leo (Greg Rikaart) is headed back to Salem. There’s speculation Leo is Craig’s new boyfriend, who arrives in town next week.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) meet Craig’s guy, so fans will know if it is Leo soon. Whoever it is, the evening is filled with lots of awkwardness.

JoDevil continues to wreak havoc

A possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman) continues to wreak havoc in town. JoDevil does his best to get Gabi (Camila Banus) to cheat on Jake (Brandon Barash).

The devil also puts a wrench in Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) plans to propose to Allie (Lindsay Arnold) by spilling Allie slept with Chanel (Raven Bowens). Allie and Tripp have a massive fight, but later, following a talk with Roman (Josh Taylor), Tripp considers giving Allie a second chance.

All of Salem believes the devil is gone and has yet to notice Johnny’s out-of-character actions. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) become the first to suspect Johnny may be possessed by the devil.

February sweeps is coming to an end, and Days is pulling out all the stops to keep fans talking until the next sweeps month in May.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.