Days of our Lives spoilers: Will Bo and Hope’s epic love story save him?

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the Peacock soap opera is finally reuniting a fan-favorite supercouple after nearly a decade.

Last summer, Beyond Salem Chapter 2 ended with Megan (Miranda Wilson) waking up Bo (Peter Reckell), who she has kept in a cryogenic chamber for years.

In March, the story continued on Days with Bo being at the same compound as Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Now after months or rather years of waiting, fans are finally going to see a Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) reunion.

However, thanks to Megan’s brainwashing Bo, it will be far from a happy occasion.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama teases what happens and if the real Bo returns to his Fancy Face.

Shawn and Ciara learn Bo’s alive

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Harris (Steve Burton) tells Shawn (Brandon Beemer) that Bo is alive. In the video footage, Shawn rips into Harris for allowing Hope to seek out Bo alone, especially when Bo isn’t himself.

Meanwhile, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) seeks out Shawn to find out if Bo’s really alive. These two siblings are going to need each other now more than ever.

Can Hope save Bo on Days?

This week ended with Hope coming face-to-face with Bo after Harris hinted that she needed to go search Victor’s (John Aniston) childhood home. A teary-eyed Hope embraces her not-so-dead husband, but things quickly take a turn.

Bo takes Hope to a cliff, where he points a gun at her with the intention of ending her life. Several flashbacks of their epic love story flash across the screen as though Bo himself finally remembers their romance.

The video goes dark as a crying Bo says the magic words that leave fans believing the real Bo is back. “Fancy Face” is heard as the footage ends, insinuating that Bo and Hope will get that happy reunion after all.

If anyone can get through to Bo, it’s Hope. She’s the one person who can always reach him no matter how dire things appear.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Peter and Kristian only signed up to return for a very short stint. Based on the number of episodes they agreed to film, Hope and Bo, should be reuniting and embarking on their next venture during May sweeps.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.