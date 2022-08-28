Days of our Lives spoilers: Who will save Kayla, Marlena, and Kate?

It’s a race against time on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that three of Salem’s favorite ladies are in danger thanks to one evil villain looking for payback.

From the moment Orpheus (George DelHoyo) was released from prison, Days fans knew it was only a matter of time before he started wreaking havoc on the good people of Salem.

The evil mastermind put his plan into motion this week with a little bit of help from Steve (Stephen Nichols), who didn’t know he was helping his enemy at the time.

Orpheus managed to take Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), but despite their best efforts to shut him down, Orpheus won.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit NBC soap opera, it looks like Kayla and Marlena aren’t the only ones Orpheus takes hostage.

This week ended with someone spying on Roman (Josh Taylor), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Abe (James Reynolds), and Paulina (Jackée Harry) celebrating at the Brady Pub.

Thanks to the video, Days fans know why and who was the target of the lurker.

Orpheus has a message

Unfortunately for Kate, she’s the person who’s being watched, and it’s all courtesy of Orpheus. The evil villain sends a video message to Steve, Roman, and John (Drake Hogestyn) with a very important message.

Orpheus informs the three men that he’s holding all of their lovely ladies’ hostages. The footage then flips to a shot of Kate, Marlena and Kayla tied to chairs in a room together.

In true soap villain fashion, the three guys must race against time to save the women because John realizes Orpheus has a bomb set to explode at a certain time.

The mystery packages revealed

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that John, Steve, and Roman received mystery packages. Well, it turns out those are from Orpheus and are essential to save the ladies.

Each guy receives a puzzle that must be deciphered before the bomb goes off. Orpheus, of course, makes it even harder, with only a one-hour time limit to solve the puzzles.

There’s a good chance the heroes will win this battle, but Days viewers know this is only a small part of the war Orpheus intends to bring to Salem. This will likely be a major storyline through the fall and leading into November sweeps.

After all, Orpheus just got out of prison. He certainly isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

