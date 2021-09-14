Days of our Lives spoilers: What was Marlena’s possession storyline?

Days is revisiting an old storyline that had viewers in an uproar. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the hit NBC soap opera is revisiting Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession storyline.

Speculation the daytime drama was taking a trip down memory lane with the controversial story has been gaining traction for a few weeks. A recent promo featuring Johnny (Carson Boatman) announcing he was making a movie about Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) life added fuel to the fire.

Well, now it has been confirmed. Days has big plans to looking back on the pivotal time in Marlena’s life.

What was Marlena’s possession storyline on Days of our Lives?

It all began in 1994 when Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) began hypnotizing Marlena to fall in love with him.

Stefano was obsessed with his Queen of the Night and went to great lengths to make her his. Thanks to the mind-altering drugs, Stefano could live out his love fantasy with Marlena while in the altered state.

Unfortunately, the hypnosis led to Marlena becoming possessed by the devil. Marlena went full exorcist mode on Christmas Eve and elevated above her bed in one of the most talked-about scenes in daytime history. It even became a pop-cultural reference.

Marlena’s possession lasted until the summer of 1995, with her family finally realizing something wasn’t quite right with Doc. John (Drake Hogestyn), a priest back then, eventually performed an exorcism to return Marlena to herself.

James E. Reilly was head writer at the time and was known for writing some outlandish storylines.

Executive producer Ken Corday admitted to Entertainment Weekly Marlena’s possession was initially supposed to last three months. It was to begin around Halloween and end in a Christmas miracle, but James dragged it out for much longer than intended.

How will Days revisit Marlena’s possession storyline?

The Days of our Lives promo did nothing to answer fans’ questions about how Days will revisit the possession storyline. It did give off creepy, spooky vibes that certainly piqued viewers’ interest.

Head writer Ron Carlivati spilled the new story kicks off this week.

Diedre Hall also got fans excited for what’s to come by warning fans to “buckle up for the most shocking fall in two decades.”

Something wicked this way comes…



Buckle up for the most shocking Fall in over 2 decades!! @nbcdays #Days pic.twitter.com/2YyOJm5YWK — Deidre Hall (@DeidreHall) September 13, 2021

It’s anyone’s guess as to where the new story is headed. Perhaps the story will simply be a look back at Marlena’s possession for Johnny’s movie.

There’s also a possibility that either Marlena or someone new gets taken over by the devil. Hopefully, it’s not Marlena possessed again. Been there done that, Days.

Whatever happens, fans are in for one wild fall on the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.