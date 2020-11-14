Days of our Lives spoilers: Wedding bells, truth bombs, and explosive fights

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC soap opera indicate another Salem wedding and the reveal of shocking secrets leads to blowout arguments.

Fans are in for one rollercoaster ride when it comes to upcoming episodes of the daytime drama. There is a little something for everyone as Novembers sweeps heats up with the climax of some stories and new mysteries emerging.

Doting dads and wedding plans

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) move forward with planning their wedding. She tells an elated John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) of their desire to marry on the same day as their first wedding.

The foursome waste no time making arrangements, and enlist Claire (Isabel Durant) to help. Claire immediately invites Charlie (Mike Manning) to her parents’ wedding, but he faces one problem — Shawn.

Claire’s dad grills Charlie over his intentions with the young woman. Shawn reminds a nervous Charlie that he is a cop. While Shawn is playing protective papa, John gushes over walking Belle down the aisle again.

Not so secret anymore

Ava (Tamara Braun) is alive but wants to keep it on the down-low. Unfortunately for Ava, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tails Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) right to Ava’s hotel room. It is the upper hand Sarah and Xander (Paul Telfer) have been looking for against Philip.

Will Xander and Sarah keep Ava’s secret, or spill the news to all of Salem?

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and his mom are the topic of another massive fight between Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols). Kayla thinks Tripp is a liar, just like Ava.

It is trouble in paradise for Steve and Kayla. Ava being alive will most definitely add more drama to their relationship.

The preview video reveals Salem is full of fights thanks to secrets, including Lani (Sal Stowers) confronting Eli (Lamon Archey) over the one he is keeping from her. Lani shocked Eli by revealing she has him on a recording.

Days spoilers tease Brady (Eric Martsolf) makes a confession to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Fans are in for a real treat when Jennifer (Cady McClain) confronts Kate (Lauren Koslow) for sleeping with Jack (Matthew Ashford). Kate doesn’t take Jennifer’s anger lying down.

Instead, Kate eggs Jennifer on by insinuating that Jack loved every minute of their night together. Jennifer loses it on Kate and slaps her nemesis across the face. Yes, fans, it is a good-fashioned soap opera catfight!

It is a must-see week, so make sure to tune in so not one single OMG moment is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.