Days of our Lives spoilers: Valentine’s Day romance and drug ring danger take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease a mix of romance and chaos is hitting Salem.

February sweeps have upped Days’ game, and this week proved that more than ever with Friday’s cliffhangers.

Two shootings and a house fire ended the week, leaving Days of our Lives fans wondering what’s coming next.

The latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap only heightens that curiosity with more questions than answers.

There are also a couple of surprises in the new footage, including the return of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Let’s see what else is happening in Salem.

Valentine’s Day romance and wedding day bliss

It’s Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) wedding day, and yes, they do seem to get married. The happy couple is dressed in wedding attire in the new footage for pictures, with Chanel in a voiceover announcing their wedding day.

A flip of the scene features John (Drake Hogestyn) surprising Marlena (Deidre Hall) with a Valentine’s Day picnic in the park. They share a loving moment that oozes that supercouple love.

Others getting into the romantic spirit include Steve (Stephen Nichols), surprising Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on their anniversary, and Rafe (Galen Gering), giving Jada (Elia Cantu) some chocolates.

Nicole shows EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) just how much she appreciates him on the day celebrating love. Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) use Valentine’s Day to give into the sexual chemistry they have been fighting.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Theresa (Emily O’Brien) can’t contain her excitement after finding an engagement ring in Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) things. In the video, an elated Theresa simply blurts out “Yes” to get him to finally pop the question.

Salem’s drug ring brings unexpected chaos to town

Love and romance aren’t the only focus of the preview video. Ava (Tamara Braun) finds Harris (Steve Burton) shot in the alley, clinging to life.

The paramedics arrive, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) is on the scene, too. Things don’t look good for Harris because Tripp announced he can’t find a pulse.

At the Brady pub, shots ring out as Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes running out of her room with a gun, screaming Lucas’ (Bryan Dattilo) name.

Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) discover the Horton family living room is on fire. Julie breaks down once everyone is safe while she sits with Doug (Bill Hayes) as they watch the house burn.

Will the beloved Horton family home be saved? Will Harris die? Does Lucas get shot?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.