Days of our Lives spoilers: Truth bombs, marriage proposals, and schemes take over Salem

Nicole will tell anyone who will listen that Rafe is being framed on Days.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal bombshells are dropping all over Salem as the hit NBC soap opera gets ready for a lengthy hiatus.

The daytime drama is packing so many jaw-dropping moments into a short week. Days fans will need to tune in daily so not a second is missed.

It’s a rollercoaster ride of a week that will end with a few cliffhanger moments that will leave fans talking for weeks.

Truth bombs rock Nancy and Lani

The latest preview video for the NBC soap opera features TR (William Christian) blowing up Lani’s (Sal Stowers) world. TR informs Lani he is her father, and the news does not sit well with Lani, who unleashes her fury on TR.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Chanel (Raven Bowens) inadvertently spills the news to TR that Lani is also Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) daughter. After Lani yells at TR, the footage flashes to pictures of Paulina, Chanel, Chad (Billy Flynn), Ava (Tamara Braun), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), and Gabi (Camila Banus), indicting big things are happening with each character.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) pushes Craig (Kevin Spirtas) to tell Nancy (Patrika Darbo) that he’s gay. Later at the pub, Nancy throws clam chowder on Craig, so all signs point him to coming clean about his secret life and lover.

Tripp and Gwen have marriage on the brain

This week, Xander (Paul Telfer) shocked Gwen (Emily O’Brien) when he proposed to her. Gwen turns the tables on Xander, leaving him stunned as she declares she can’t marry him.

Yes, Gwen says no, but is it for real?

Over with Tripp (Lucas Adams), he announces that he will ask Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to marry him. Little does he know Allie is hiding a secret of her own. Allie hooked up with Chanel, so her answer may surprise Tripp.

Allie and Tripp find themselves in the middle of Ava and Rafe’s (Galen Gering) drama. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) informs Allie that Rafe is being framed.

DiMera fantasy island

The real Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) vows to get back to Salem and reunite with Xander. Meanwhile, a flashback of Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) fighting to get a gun away from Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is shown before the footage turns to Abigail (Marci Miller).

As Kristen and Abigail chat, the latter blurts out, “You killed them.”

All signs point to Abigail learning what went down between Steve (Stephen Nichols), Kayla, and Kristen. Days spoilers also reveal Kayla and Steve reunite on the island, and they should soon discover Sarah and Abigail there too.

There’s a lot to look forward to on the hit NBC soap opera!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.