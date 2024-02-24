Days of our Lives spoilers: Stefan’s deadly order, Nicole wants answers, and Lani worries about Paulina

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the hits keep coming on the Peacock soap.

February sweeps are ending, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t still heating up in Salem.

The preview for the hit daytime drama gives Days fans a look at some jaw-dropping moments coming up on the show.

There are also a couple of heartfelt reunions as two fan favorites return and two comatose patients wake up.

More questions than answers are featured in the footage, which will certainly have fans ready for the new week to kick off.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s not all promo hinted about either, as the truth about Everett (Blake Berris) becomes one hot topic in town.

Nicole and Stefan are desperate

After weeks of waiting for a miracle, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are woken up by Holly (Ashley Puzemis) calling out for her mom. They waste no time searching for the truth from Holly.

Nicole asks her daughter point blank who gave her drugs as a picture of Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) flashes across the screen. Holly’s clearly freaked out or confused; odds are she won’t clear Tate’s name just yet.

Harris is awake and speaking with Rafe (Galen Gering) about Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun). This week, Days fans learned that Stefan (Brandon Barash) shot Harris (Steve Burton) per Clyde’s (James Read) orders.

Once Clyde learns Harris is awake, he’s crystal clear that Stefan needs to kill Harris and that time is running out for Stefan. A flip of the scene shows Stefan dressed up in scrubs and a mask with a syringe in hand outside Harris’ room.

Lani comes home, and Chad goes off on Everett

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) return to the show on Thursday, February 29. It turns out that Lani got released from prison and came to visit sick Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Lani and Eli make their surprise entrance, which leads to a heartfelt moment between Paulina and her two best girls. Later, Abe (James Reynolds) gets a chance to catch up with Lani, who expresses her worry for her mother.

Meanwhile, Everett is in the hospital, too, with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) by his side. However, Chad (Billy Flynn) is not on Everett’s side upon learning that he’s not who he said he was.

It should surprise no one that Chad loses his mind, screaming at Everett for professing his love for Stephanie.

Oh yes, there is a lot to look forward to in Salem, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.