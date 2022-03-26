Days of our Lives spoilers: Steamy hookups and heated fights take over Salem

Chloe can no longer fight her feelings for Brady on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal new relationships are getting hot and steamy, while a new rivalry reaches a boiling point.

After months of fighting their feelings for each other, two new couples emerge on the hit daytime drama. These unions will make some Days fans extremely happy, while others will be very upset.

One thing is for sure, though. When these two couples finally get busy, fire extinguishers just might be needed because things get hot!

Chloe and Brady get passionate

The latest preview video for the NBC soap opera teases the long-awaited reunion of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). They have been growing closer ever since Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) disappeared and Brady was framed for harming him.

Chloe has been leaning on Brady even more as her parents’ marriage implodes. The scheme to prove to Craig (Kevin Spirtas) that Leo (Greg Rikaart) is a con artist prompts Brady to act on his romantic feelings for Chloe.

She doesn’t push him away, leading to some pretty hot and heavy Broe scenes. A steamy kiss turns into a passionate encounter as Chloe and Brady can’t keep their hands off each other.

Nicole and Rafe celebrate their new romance

Now that Rafe (Galen Gering) has been cleared of all charges, nothing is keeping him and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) from being together. They waste no time celebrating their new relationship.

In the preview video, Rafe and Nicole are seen enjoying some romantic time in a bubble bath. They engage in a kiss, which leads to a more passionate moment.

Later Rafe doesn’t hold back, letting Nicole know exactly how he feels about her. Rafe tells Nicole that he really loves her before they get even more physical.

One person who isn’t thrilled with Nicole and Rafe’s relationship is Ava (Tamara Braun). Despite her best effort to send Rafe to jail to keep him from Nicole, Ava now has to deal with her ex and her former friend as a couple.

Ava has no intentions of letting Nicole off the hook for sleeping with Rafe behind her back. The two women have a showdown outside the Brady Pub with Ava yelling, “you cheated with my boyfriend,” and then slapping Nicole across the face. Nicole gives it right back by slapping Ava too.

So many juicy moments to look forward to on the hit daytime drama, including Days of our Lives spoilers teasing Jake (Brandon Barash) makes Ava an intriguing offer.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.