Days of our Lives spoilers: Shawn crosses the line with Belle, drunk Tripp and Chanel, and trouble for Ciara

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans better brace themselves for some shocking moments on the hit NBC soap opera.

May sweeps are looming, which means the show’s preparing to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Two hot-button storylines take shocking turns in upcoming episodes.

The latest NBC promo video has teased those unexpected twists enough to keep fans wondering what’s coming next without giving away too many details.

Is it the end of Belle and Shawn?

Jan (Heather Lindell) has been a thorn in Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) side since they were in high school. Now that she’s having his baby, Jan will stop at nothing to break up Shawn and Belle forever.

The video features Belle losing it on Shawn after discovering that pregnant Jan is living in their house. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Shawn makes a decision that pushes Belle too far. It looks like a medical condition or issue will prompt Shawn to invite Jan to move in for the baby’s sake.

Whatever his reason, Belle isn’t happy at all, and living with Jan likely isn’t an option for Shawn’s wife.

Tripp and Chanel’s drunk plans are interrupted

After drowning their sorrows over getting dumped by Allie (Lindsay Arnold), both Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) are gearing up to get busy. They stumble into Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) apartment, ready to make their way to Chanel’s bedroom.

Paulina stops the drunk duo. Chanel hilariously informs her mom they are going to her room. Mama Bear Paulina has the best reaction to her drunk daughter, and it’s a laugh-out-loud moment.

AlDevil sets a trap for Ciara

One can hope that May sweeps finally ends all the devil drama going on since last fall. Based on the preview video, that certainly seems possible.

Poor Ciara (Victoria Konefal) comes face to face with Evan, aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly), in her own apartment. Evan informs Ciara he’s killed Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). The video ends with a shot of Ben lying on the floor unconscious.

It’s a safe bet Evan’s just another person AlDevil has morphed into to get her hands on Ben and Ciara’s baby boy.

Will Jan succeed in destroying Belle and Shawn’s marriage? How will Chanel and Tripp react to their near drunken hookup? Will Ciara finally realize the devil’s still after her baby?

These questions and more will be answered on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to check out the exciting Beyond Salem Season 2 news too.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.