Days of our Lives spoilers: Kayla hits John, Nicole and Kristen fight, and Stephanie sees Everett’s angry side

Days of our Lives for spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease Salem is filled with angry people unleashing their fury.

It’s almost May sweeps time, so Days will continue to have fans glued to their TV screens.

The daytime drama has been moving things along with several twists and turns in storylines we never saw coming.

That’s the case with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and John (Drake Hogestyn) in a new preview video for Days of our Lives.

When John arrives at Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s, he gets more than he bargained for, thanks to Kayla punching him.

Oh yes, Kayla has a bone to pick with John, and she isn’t the only one with an axe to grind in the footage.

Nicole and Kristen fight

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that chaos breaks out at the DiMera mansion after Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) learns the truth about Stefan (Brandon Barash) and the drug ring. Boy, does it ever!

A flip of the scene features Holly (Ashley Puzemis) spending time with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater), something Kristen isn’t happy about. In true Kristen fashion, she goes all in, telling Holly to get away from Rachel.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) blows a gasket to defend her daughter. This results in another classic soap fight with Kristen and Nicole screaming at each other. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) breaks up the fight after the two women get physical

Everett shows his dark side

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) brings out Everett’s (Blake Berris) angry side. In Horton Town Square, a frustrated Stephanie calls her ex, Robert Stein.

The name sends Everett into a rage, making it clear to Stephanie that she should never call him that name again. Stephanie is shaken as the look on Everett’s face comes across as evil and angry.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) escape to the Horton cabin for a belated honeymoon. However, their marital bliss doesn’t last long, thanks to a surprise guest.

Just as Chanel and Johnny are about to get busy, someone opens the door to the cabin, causing both of them to jump. The video ends there, but Days spoilers also reveal that Clyde (James Read) is the mystery person not seen in the video.

What will Clyde do with Johnny and Chanel? Why did Kayla punch John? Will Stephanie forgive Everett for getting angry?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.