Days of our Lives spoilers: Kayla fades away, Brady dumps Chloe, and Rafe’s had enough

Days of our Lives spoilers tease things are getting real in Salem as couples are in peril, and lives hang in the balance.

There’s also another love triangle brewing as two brothers vie for the same woman on the hit soap opera.

Wendy Shin’s (Victoria Grace) arrival in Salem is shaking things up, and not just for her brother Li (Remington Hoffman).

The Johnson boys, Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Joey (Tanner Stine), are crushing on Wendy, just like they did on Beyond Salem.

In the latest Days promo video, Tripp’s there to console Wendy before she finds herself smack dab in the middle of the two brothers.

Sparks flew when Wendy met Johnny (Carson Boatman) this week, so the Johnson boys might have some competition.

Broken hearts and betrayal take over Salem

Brady (Eric Martsolf) lives up to his end of the deal with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to dump Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to save Marlena (Deidre Hall). As Kristen makes herself comfortable at John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s penthouse, Brady breaks Chloe’s heart.

At the hospital, a stern Brady informs Chloe that he has to put Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) first and Brady’s daughter does not like Chloe at all. The news shocks Chloe, who questions if Brady is breaking up with her.

Over with Rafe (Galen Gering), he catches Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) in another embrace. Rafe is at his breaking point, constantly finding his wife with her ex.

In the preview footage, Rafe reminds Nicole he’s her husband now, not Eric. The commissioner leaves Nicole stunned when Rafe declares that maybe he made a mistake marrying her.

Times up for Kate, Kayla, and Marlena

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that things look bleak for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Kate (Lauren Koslow), and boy, is that true. The video clip flashed to Marlena, Kate, and Kayla, all looking as though they are at death’s door.

When Chad (Billy Flynn) visits Kate, she begins to fade fast, and he pleads with her to stay awake. Meanwhile, Kayla calls out for her mom just as she flatlines.

The fall promo teased the moment, as well as Kayla going to heaven and coming face to face with a loved one. Although Kayla calls out for her mom, that doesn’t mean she’s the person Kayla sees in heaven.

Whomever it is, one thing is for sure. Days fans are in for one tearjerker of a ride.

