Days of our Lives spoilers: John’s Pawn problem, Stefan and Ava cheat, Chad warns Johnny, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that trouble is brewing in Salem in more ways than one as February sweeps begin.

Aside from mounting family tension and past secrets threatening to be exposed, sexual frustration is at an all-time high on the hit Peacock soap, too.

That’s right, it may be cold outside, but things are heating up between Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun).

The preview video for Days reveals what fans knew was coming: their fake affair turned into the real deal.

Stefan screams at Ava in a heated exchange that eventually leads to them ripping each other’s clothes off.

They aren’t the only ones getting hot and heavy on the hit Peacock soap, either. Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have a little sexy time.

Chad lashes out at Johnny, and Steve warns John

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Johnny (Carson Boatman) asks Chad (Billy Flynn) to be his best man. However, instead of being happy for him, Chad warns Johnny to keep Chanel (Raven Bowens) far away from him.

Later, Chad and Everett (Blake Berris) are seen meeting with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), who promises them a big story. Perhaps Chad’s freak out on Johnny has to do with what he learns about Clyde’s (James Read) drug ring.

Over with Steve (Stephen Nichols), he fills John (Drake Hogestyn) in on Konstantin (John Kapelos) knowing about The Pawn. A flip of the scene shows Konstantin up to no good again before Steve tells Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that trouble is coming.

Secrets, confessions, and illness take over Salem

Meanwhile, Everett apologizes to a crying Stephanie (Abigail Klein) for hurting her. This teaser likely concerns his confession and why he left the Brady pub when he saw Jada (Elia Cantu).

Days fans know something isn’t adding up with Everett regarding his relationship with Jada and Stephanie. Either he’s an excellent liar, or he has multiple personalities.

At the hospital, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) becomes the latest doctor to check out Paulina (Jackée Harry) amid her cancer treatment. Paulina’s cancer, rightfully so, has her freaking out and worried.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) get quite the shock when they spot someone roaming around inside the dark and closed down Brady Pub. A flip of scene features Harris (Steve Burton) warning Roman that “no one can find out” about something.

There’s no question the new Days of our Lives preview video is filled with jaw-dropping moments that are teasing a crazy and chaotic winter in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.