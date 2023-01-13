Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Steve wants payback, Kristen escapes, and Marlena’s dying wish

John works to make Marlena’s wish come true. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that Salem is riddled with revenge, betrayal, and sadness.

The aftermath of Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) deaths will be front and center next week.

This will be a hot-button storyline throughout February sweeps.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) remains the last woman alive, but she’s in dire straits, with her loved ones rallying around her.

It’s not all about the poisoned three on the hit daytime drama. There’s plenty of other chaos taking over Salem too.

Let’s see what else is going down on Days next week.

Kristen escapes as Steve plans his revenge

Although Orpheus (George DelHoyo) poisoned Kayla, Marlena, and Kate, it was Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and her obsession with Brady (Eric Martsolf) that also played a part. Knowing Kristen purposely withheld the orchid that’s now been stolen will force others to make bold moves against her.

Reeling from losing his sweetness, Steve (Stephen Nichols) has a heated confrontation making it crystal clear that he’s out for blood. Steve is true to his word too. Before the week is over, Steve hands Rafe (Galen Gering) evidence he feels will take Kristen down.

Little do they know, Kristen puts an escape plan in motion that, of course, involves leaving town with her daughter Rachel (Finley Rose Slater). Rafe and Jada (Elia Cantu) search for a missing Kristen, but will it be too little too late?

Days spoilers tease that Rachel has a meltdown, and Jada and Rafe celebrate a victory. It sounds like Kristen’s escape plan doesn’t go as she expected.

Marlena has a request

Tissues will be needed again as Marlena’s loved ones gather at the hospital to say their final goodbye to her. The beloved doc shocks her husband, John (Drake Hogestyn), with her dying wish. Unfortunately, John refuses her wish but comes up with a plan B.

The winter promo featured John and Marlena watching flashback moments together outside as she took her final breath. Days of our Lives fans can expect that tearjerker scene to play out next week so have those tissues ready.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Stefan (Brandon Barash) faces off with Li (Remington Hoffman) over his part in the whole brainwashing thing. The two men even come to blows as Li defends Gabi (Camila Banus).

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) leans on Chad (Billy Flynn) as she reels from what Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) did that cost her those final moments with her mom.

Plus, Will (Chandler Massey) gets information on Leo (Greg Rikaart) that just might finally convince Sonny (Zach Tinker) to kick him out of the Kiriakis mansion, and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is left shaken when she arrives at Xander’s (Paul Telfer) hotel room.

Who’s ready for another jam-packed week of the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.