Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Stefan goes rogue, John feels guilty, fights, romance and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease there’s a little something for everyone going down in Salem.

Fans of the daytime drama will need to pay close attention because so much is happening on the show right now.

Multiple stories are in play, with movement on almost all of them as Days gears up for May sweeps in a few weeks.

Friday gave us a cliffhanger of John (Drake Hogestyn) learning a deep, dark secret about his past and Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) realizing Holly (Ashley Puzemis) isn’t going to tell the truth to save him.

Those two stories are taken to new heights next week, as well as the fallout of Clyde’s (James Read) escape and drug ring.

Confrontations, romance, and celebrations also take center stage on Days of our Lives next week.

John’s guilty conscience gets the best of him.

The aftermath of John learning that he killed Konstantin’s (John Kapleos) daughter weighs heavy on him. John also struggles with Steve (Stephen Nichols) knowing the truth and telling Marlena (Deidre Hall) instead of him.

Before the week is over, John’s guilt becomes too much. Marlena is shocked to discover John plans to apologize to Konstantin and then confess the murder to authorities.

Speaking of Konstantin, when he isn’t gunning to make John and Steve pay, he’s reminding Theresa (Emily O’Brien) of their deal in a not-so-friendly manner.

Stefan does the unexpected, and Harris in the hot seat

Meanwhile, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) put his plan for Stefan (Brandon Barash) to leave Salem in motion. Unfortunately, Stefan has other plans and turns to Chad (Billy Flynn) for help.

When Stefan goes missing, EJ sends out a search party only to learn that Stefan is at the police station confessing all to the cops. This is bad news for EJ and Harris (Steve Burton).

Days fans know Harris made a deal with Stefan, and next week, Ava (Tamara Braun) will, too. After they hit the sheets, Harris spills all to Ava, including how Stefan is jeopardizing their deal.

Harris finds himself getting grilled by Jada (Elia Cantu) once she learns the extent of his relationship with Ava.

Romance and fights are the name of the game in Salem

Jude’s christening brings lots of drama for Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Natasha Hall), who argue about the event. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Sloan also exchange words about the christening while Eric watches on worried.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) finally get some newlywed alone time. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) also enjoy some romance when he is released on bail.

Elsewhere in Salem, Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) bond while Abe (James Reynolds) and Roman (Josh Taylor) rehash recent events. A party to celebrate Paulina and Abe is also thrown with their loved ones surrounding them.

All of this, plus, Eric can tell Holly is holding something back regarding Tate and her drug overdoes, and Leo (Greg Rikaart) is on the hunt for the latest Salem gossip.

Oh, what week it’s going to be in Salem! Make sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.