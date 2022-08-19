Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Stefan escapes, Gwen’s desperate, and Steve won’t back down

Steve has a one-track mind on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease jaw-dropping moments are coming.

After weeks of the show’s focal point being on who killed Abigail (Marci Miller), Days is preparing to ramp up a couple of other storylines that will explode during November sweeps.

Battle lines are drawn, and family loyalty is tested for a few of Salem’s core families.

One of those families is, of course, the DiMera clan, which is nothing new. The fallout of Jake’s (Brandon Barash) death continues to bring out the worst in the family.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) threatens to spill that Ava (Tamara Braun) helped Gwen (Emily O’Brien) escape from prison if she doesn’t give into his demands. Things go from bad to worse when EJ faces off with Ava over her actions with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Then there’s Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) and his plan to bring Stefan (Brandon Barash) back from the dead. That takes quite a turn next week.

Stefan on the loose

This week, Li (Remington Hoffman) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) planned to brainwash Stefan. In fact, the plan goes the opposite way that Li hoped, and it will most likely cost him Gabi (Camila Banus).

It all starts with Gabi catching Li and Dr. Rolf having an intense conversation. Then when Stefan wakes up asking questions, Li fears his days with Gabi are numbered.

Despite Dr. Rolf’s instance that he stays put, Stefan escapes and makes a beeline for his wife. Stefan must hurry to explain things to Gabi before someone else spills the beans to her.

Gwen and Leo tell their stories

The latest person to be arrested for Abigail’s murder is her half-sister Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Rafe (Galen Gering) puts Gwen in the hot seat. The police commissioner gets a story from Gwen but is there any truth to it?

Over with Leo (Greg Rikaart), he’s telling his own story to his lawyer Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). Like Gwen, though, Leo’s truth isn’t necessarily the absolute truth.

By the week’s end, Gwen and Leo are in for a shock when Melinda (Tina Huang) drops a bombshell on the two friends.

Steve the protector

The return of Stephanie (Abigail Klein) shakes things up for the Johnson family. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has to mediate a fight between Steve (Stephen Nichols) and their daughter.

If that’s not bad enough, Steve and John (Drake Hogestyn) burst into Stephanie’s secret important work meeting, thinking it’s an Orpheus (George DelHoyo) trick. Little do they know Orpheus pays Kayla and Marlena (Deidre Hall) a little visit.

When she’s not battling her dad, Stephanie catches the eye of Alexander (Robert Scott Wilson), and she spends time reconnecting with Chad (Billy Flynn).

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Jada (Elia Cantu) hit the sheets, causing Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to get even more jealous of her ex’s new relationship.

Plus, Paulina (Jackée Harry) turns to Marlena and John for help, and Roman (Josh Taylor) gives Kate (Lauren Koslow) a second chance.

