Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sloan and EJ scheme, desperate Stefan, and John and Marlena worry

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease Salem is riddled with chaos.

May sweeps are barreling right along, and Days has proven this month is must-see TV.

There’s so much going down on the daytime drama, including the walls closing in on a clueless Konstantin (John Kapelos).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) learning the truth about Baby Jude continues to be front and center, with next week bringing a new development.

Romance and playing games are also hot topics on the show, as the saga of Brady (Eric Martsolf), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) continues.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what Days of our Lives fans can expect next week.

Sloan and EJ team up

It should surprise no one that EJ agrees to keep the Baby Jude secret from Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and EJ devise a plan to continue duping Nicole and Eric (Greg Vaughan).

They are forced to deal with a drunk Leo (Greg Rikaart) who can’t seem to keep quiet. Leo gets grilled by Sloan before having an awkward run-in with Eric and Nicole that leaves them shook.

Speaking of Nicole and Eric, old feelings resurface the more they work together. Before the week ends, Eric gets some much-needed advice from John (Drake Hogestyn) on being a father.

Stefan want answers

The more Stefan (Brandon Barash) tries to find out who really killed Li (Remington Hoffman), the more pushback he gets. However, having Kristen on his side does end up being an asset Stefan never expected.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) step up to help Kristen and Stefan clear Gabi’s (Camila Banus) name. Unfortunately, EJ doesn’t buy Rafe’s theory about who killed Li and refuses to reopen the case.

This leads Kristen to grill Ava (Tamara Braun) about the deaths of Li and Gil (David S. Lee), while Stefan goes over EJ’s head to Paulina (Jackée Harry) for help.

It seems Ava has another problem on her hands besides Kristen. When Steve (Stephen Nichols) gets new evidence on Clyde’s (James Read) whereabouts, he demands answers from his ex.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena questions Brady’s feelings for Kristen, while Theresa wants to take her relationship with Alex to the next level. Theresa proves she has Alex’s back after Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) confronts him over not pulling his weight at Titan.

Meanwhile, John and Marlena worry about Konstantin getting his hands on Victor’s (John Aniston) money.

Following her Mother’s Day fight with Nicole, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) ghosts Tate (Leo Howard) as Nicole tries desperately to fix things with her daughter.

All of this, plus Jada and Rafe discuss her life with Bobby, aka Everett (Blake Berris), who works overtime to rebuild his connection with Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and Chad (Billy Flynn) finds an old journey of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) that leaves him with some questions.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap! Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.