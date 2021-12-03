Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Rex shocks Xander, Sami busts EJ and Nicole, and trouble for Brady

Chloe turns on Brady when it appears he did something to hurt Philip. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease everything changes in the blink of an eye.

It may be the holiday season, but the good people of Salem haven’t been hit with good tidings just yet. Some unfinished business needs to be taken care of first that involves lying, cheating, and a truth bomb.

Lucas rescues Sami

After months of being held hostage, Sami (Alison Sweeney) finally gets rescued. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) fights off Sami’s guard, Jason (Noel Gugliemi), to free the woman he loves.

Their reunion is short-lived because Sami rushes off to find EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Sami is still desperate to make things right with her husband.

As the Days winter preview video showed, Sami returns home to find EJ in bed with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Sami isn’t EJ’s only problem. Chad (Billy Flynn) isn’t happy with the job EJ is doing as CEO of DiMera Enterprises.

Then there’s the Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) problem. Chad and EJ are furious Kristen escaped again. EJ grows suspicious of Ava (Tamara Braun), who goes to great lengths to keep her secret from Rafe (Galen Gering).

Rex shows up in Salem

Roman (Josh Taylor) pulls out all the stops to romance Kate (Lauren Koslow). They are one couple enjoying some romance next week, but the duo also gets an unexpected visitor, Rex (Kyle Lowder).

Things get a little confusing when Rex runs into Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) in Horton Town Square. Xander asks about Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), prompting Rex to reveal he hasn’t seen Sarah in months.

The two men have a heated conversation as Xander tries to figure out what really happened with Sarah. Gwen is left shaking in her boots that the truth regarding Sarah’s whereabouts will come out.

Brady’s life is turned upside down

When Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) makes a shocking discovery in the river, all signs point to Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) demise. The evidence begins to implicate Brady (Eric Martsolf) in Philip suddenly disappearing.

Although Brady maintains his innocence, even Chloe begins to believe Brady hurt Philip. As the evidence against Brady mounts, even Shawn (Brandon Beemer) wonders what went down.

Little do any of them know, Philip is setting Brady up as revenge for sleeping with Chloe. Days of our Lives viewers know Chloe and Brady didn’t have sex, but Philip thinks otherwise.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) each pitch themselves to Victor (John Aniston) to be the next CEO of Titan. Plus, Paulina (Jackée Harry) finds a new confidante in Kate.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.