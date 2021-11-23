Days of our Lives spoilers: Winter brings a murder mystery, romance, showdowns, and shocking returns to Salem

Possessed Marlena makes a mockery of the holidays as Ben vows to stop her. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the winter season is gloomy for the good people of Salem, filled with surprise romances, shocking returns, showdowns, and a murder mystery.

NBC released a new winter preview video ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The footage features jaw-dropping moments that will have Days fans talking for weeks.

Oh yes, not only is Days of our Lives releasing its first-ever holiday film soon, but the hit soap opera has plenty to keep viewers entertained during those cold winter months.

Romance and showdowns heat up winter

The new video kicks off with Belle (Martha Madison) getting into the holiday spirit with Shawn (Brandon Beemer). Things get pretty steamy until Belle walks through the door demanding to know who the look-alike in bed with her husband is.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) enjoy a happy holiday moment, while Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) sneaks a kiss with PatchyClaus, aka Steve (Stephen Nichols) dressed up as Santa. Plus, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gives a present to his baby mama, Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Over with Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), they have big news to share with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams). EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) also anxiously await hearing Chanel and Johnny’s happy news.

Still reeling from Paulina’s lie Lani (Sal Stowers) gives her aunt/mom the cold shoulder when running into her in Horton Town Square. Eli (Lamon Archey) stands by his wife as Paulina attempts to wish her daughter Merry Christmas.

Ava (Tamara Braun) finally gets a clue that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) had sex. Duke the Bear faces Ava’s wrath when she cuts his head off in anger.

Thanksgiving turns chaotic when MarDevil disrupts dinner. Days of our Lives spoilers tease Doug outs, Marlena, as the devil. Ben vows to fight the devil in the preview video, as possessed Marlena shakes things up with some fire.

Shocking returns and a murder mystery take over Salem

After months of being away, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) shows up at the annual Horton Family Christmas ornament hanging.

A kidnapped Sami (Alison Sweeney) reaches out to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to help rescue her. Lucas succeeds too because later, a freed Sami arrives at the DiMera Mansion to find EJ in bed with Nicole.

When Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) spot Rex (Kyle Lowder) in town, Xander questions where Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is. A confused Rex has no idea what Xander is talking about, setting the stage for Xander to learn the truth about Sarah.

There’s a new murder mystery kicking off this winter. After an artificial limb is found in the river, the town believes Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is dead, and Brady (Eric Martsolf) is believed to be the culprit. The fallout gravely impacts Victor (John Aniston), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

All of this plus, John (Drake Hogestyn) prays for a sign regarding how to help Marlena be rid of the devil. Enter Father Eric (Greg Vaughan) in his priest attire, ready to save his mother from evil.

Wowza, that’s a lot to unpack and a lot to look forward to on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.