Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Philip and Ava team up, Johnny’s movie drama, and Doug deteriorates

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease unlikely duos scheme together, the past doesn’t stay in the past, and a possible wedding takes over Salem.

The daytime drama kicks off several shocking storylines that will shape the fall season and leave Days fans glued to their TV screens. Family chaos reaches an all-time high with a sibling face-off, a health crisis that emerges, and history haunting many Salem residents.

This week Days of our Lives teased it was revisiting Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession storyline. One fan theory is that the devil takes over Doug (Bill Hayes) due to his recent memory loss. It’s out there, but anything goes in the soap opera world.

Speaking of Doug, his recent memory issues have caused issues for his loved ones, especially Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). After leaning on Eli (Lamon Archey), Julie makes a mistake that worsens Doug’s situation.

Johnny’s movie is the talk of Salem

News that Johnny (Carson Boatman) wants to make a movie about Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) life has Salem in an uproar. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny get a glimpse of the script Will (Chandler Massey) wrote about their mother.

The script prompts Allie to ask Johnny questions about their family’s sordid history. Chanel (Raven Bowens) is intrigued by Johnny’s film, which helps put their romance back on track.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) find themselves caught up in memories of the past thanks to the talk about the movie. Meanwhile, John (Drake Hogestyn) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) do not want the film made — but for very different reasons.

Philip plots with Ava to take down Gabi

After another blowout with Gabi (Camila Banus), Ava (Tamara Braun) decides to team up with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) to bring down Rafe’s (Galen Gering) sister. Ava shares a secret with Philip in hopes it will help their quest.

EJ turns the tables on Gabi and Jake (Brandon Barash). Gabi wants to move back into the DiMera mansion to get away from Ava. It sounds like EJ interferes with her wishes.

Things are not looking good for Brady (Eric Martsolf). First, Victor (John Aniston) has an unusual request for his grandson. Then, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) accuses Brady of conspiring with his grandfather to get rid of Philip.

Other Salem tidbits

All signs point to an Abe and Paulina (Jackée Harry) wedding happening soon. Paulina seeks out Lani (Sal Stowers) to ask for her blessing to marry Abe, while Abe shares good news with Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) comes face to face with Abigail (Marci Miller). The two sisters have a tense and awkward reunion. Xander (Paul Telfer) is there for Gwen after they finally define their relationship.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.