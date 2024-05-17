Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole kisses Eric, Maggie plots, Julie’s news, and Everett spirals

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease May sweeps are shaking things up in Salem.

The end of May sweeps is near, but Days isn’t letting up on the gas when it comes to the drama, truth bombs, or jaw-dropping moments.

This week saw plenty of movement on several storylines, including the baby switch and proving Gabi (Camila Banus) didn’t kill Li (Remington Hoffman).

As sweeps month comes to a close, new twists and turns are coming up, especially in light of a drunk Nicole (Arianne Zucker) kissing Eric (Greg Vaughan) as EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) looks on.

Good news awaits Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) after she learns the Horton family home has been completed. The news also has Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) wasting no time moving back into the Kiriakis mansion.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Those are just a few things happening on Days of our Lives next week. Let’s take a look at what else is happening.

The fallout of Nicole kissing Eric

It should surprise no one that EJ rages after seeing Nicole kiss Eric. EJ spills all to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) only to have her give him an ultimatum.

Sloan’s chat with EJ has her acting even more cagey than ever, which leads to Eric calling her out on her shady behavior. The legal eagle diffuses the situation with a confession that we have a feeling ends up with her blaming EJ for her actions.

Meanwhile, EJ and Nicole try unsuccessfully to spend the day together in light of recent events. More trouble looms for EJ because Paulina (Jackée Harry) offers Melinda (Tina Huang) his DA job.

Taking down the villains

The Everett (Blake Berris) saga continues as he spirals following a drinking bender with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Leo (Greg Rikaart). Eric somehow gets on Everett’s bad side, resulting in an assault and Everett in jail.

That’s not all, either, because, after his arrest, a disoriented Everett flirts with Jada (Elia Cantu). Before the week is over, Marlena (Deidre Hall) gets a clue about what’s wrong with Everett and fills in Stephanie, Jada, and Rafe (Galen Gering).

Chad (Billy Flynn) ramps up the search for Clyde (James Reade) by enlisting Steve (Stephen Nichols) to find the convict. Little does he know Steve has his own agenda for finding Clyde.

Before the week is over, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) begins the next phase of her plan to expose Konstantin (John Kapelos) and plans to put him away for good.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo busts Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) as their relationship gets harder to hide. Later, Tate comes clean with Aaron (Louis Tomeo) about his secret romance with Holly.

Theresa (Emily O’Brien) is shocked when Alex asks her to move into the Kiriakis mansion with him, while Kate (Lauren Koslow) vents about Ava (Tamara Braun) to Roman (Josh Taylor).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) meet with a specialist about their baby. Even though she’s worried about the radiation poisoning, Chanel admits to Johnny she wants to keep the baby.

Wowza, so much going down on Days of our Lives next week. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on CBS.