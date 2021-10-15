Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena shocks John, Abe’s medical crisis and Victor schemes

Victor’s ruthless side comes out as he vows to protect his family. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease some unexpected events will rock Salem.

The daytime drama has twists and turns coming that will have Days fans talking for weeks. November sweeps are on the horizon, which means the NBC show will be pulling out all the stops.

That includes moving a few hot button storylines forward, such as Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession. Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) upcoming wedding is another one.

John’s closing in on the truth

Next week John (Drake Hogestyn) questions Marlena’s behavior after she agrees to let Johnny (Carson Boatman) make a movie focused on her past possession. Days of our Lives viewers know it’s the devil talking, not Marlena.

A desperate John ponders the idea that Marlena is once again possessed. John dismisses it until he makes a stunning discovery that will change everything.

John better figures things out soon because the devil decides Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) must be silenced for good. Yes, Julie’s determination to see Doug (Bill Hayes) in Bayview puts her directly in danger.

Mob mayhem

Thanks to Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) actions, Jake (Brandon Barash) takes drastic measures to clear his name. Jake points a gun at Carmine (Richard Stevens), which ends really badly.

Life is good for Paulina and AbePaulina as they move full steam ahead with wedding plans. Abe wants Marlena to marry them, but Paulina has reservations because Doc knows Lani (Sal Stowers) is really her daughter.

Things take a heartbreaking turn for the happy couple when Abe finds himself in the middle of Jake’s mob mayhem. Abe’s rushed to the hospital with a major medical crisis, while Jake lands in jail.

Other Salem happenings

Victor (John Aniston) puts a plan in motion to help Justin (Paul Telfer) and Justin (Wally Kurth) out of their legal problems. The business mogul works to strike a deal with DA Trask (Tina Huang).

Two people who won’t benefit from ruthless Victor are Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien). At least Gwen and Bonnie are cellmates, so they can work together to get out of their legal binds.

Speaking of Gwen, Abigail (Marci Miller) shares her theory about her sinister sister with Chad (Billy Flynn). Elsewhere, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) offer Philip some unsolicited advice, while Brady (Eric Martsolf) pressures Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to move out of the Kiriakis mansion.

Plus, Steve (Stephen Nichols) gets a new ISA mission that prompts him and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to question EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) a couple of times. EJ, though, is focused on having a do-over date with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

