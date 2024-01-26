Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena meddles, Lucas schemes, jealous Alex, and wedding plans

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease February sweeps are kicking off with a bang.

The pivotal month begins in the middle of next week, and Days is pulling out all the stops to keep fans glued to their TV screens.

Relationships will be tested all month, but romance will also take over Salem.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) are all about their wedding, while Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) grow closer.

New twists and turns pop up in the Salem drug ring, including Lucas’ (Bryan Dattilo) latest attempt to expose Clyde (James Read).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at everything happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Marlena and Kate worry

Something is not right with John (Drake Hogestyn), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) knows it. Marlena turns to Steve (Stephen Nichols) to find out what’s up with her husband.

If worrying about John isn’t enough, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) show up at Malrena and John’s looking for help.

Marlena is also on hand to give Harris (Steve Burton) some much-needed advice about his feelings for Ava (Tamara Braun).

Meanwhile, Kate (Lauren Koslow) fears Lucas is in over his head, and she’s right. Lucas enlists Chad (Billy Flynn) and Everett (Blake Berris) to set his new plan in motion to expose Clyde in motion.

Alex gets jealous and Stefan gets angry

Things take an interesting turn when Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa play Truth or Dare.

However, their fun times are short-lived because Alex’s jealousy comes out when Theresa leans on Brady again. This time, instead of questioning Theresa, Alex puts Brady on blast.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) isn’t happy with recent events and takes his frustration out on Johnny. Speaking of Stefan, Xander gives him a taste of his medicine after the mysterious phone call leads Xander to take on the DiMera heir.

Later, Ava and Stefan can’t hide their sexual frustration. Will it lead to them turning their fake affair into a real one?

Other Days news

Over with Everett, he makes a confession to Stephanie (Abigail Klein). All signs point to it having something to do with Jada (Elia Cantu).

However, he isn’t the only one confessing. Stephanie drops a bombshell on Everett, too.

Elsewhere in Salem, Johnny asks Chad to be his best man, while Paulina (Jackée Harry) helps Chanel with the wedding planning. Unfortunately, her health scare sends Paulina into panic mode, but Sarah is on hand to calm her down.

Steve confides his concerns about Konstantin (John Kapelos) to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) as Konstantin gets his hooks further into Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) catches Stephanie doing something she wants to keep a secret. In true Leo fashion, he uses it to his advantage.

Who’s ready for another exciting and busy week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.