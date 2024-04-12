Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Maggie’s wedding plans, EJ has big news, and missing Chanel

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease expect the unexpected in Salem.

May sweeps are on the horizon, so Days is pulling out all the stops to keep fans on their toes for weeks to come.

One unexpected thing has to do with a missing Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Another involves EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) doing what he does best, which is a scheme for his own gain.

Things are moving right along in several storylines, including Everett’s (Blake Berris) past, as well as Clyde (James Read) continuing to put the screws to Ava (Tamara Braun).

Let’s take a look at what is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

DiMera family chaos

As usual, the DiMera family is riddled with drama, starting with EJ stepping down as DA so he can run DiMera Enterprises. After EJ publicly resigns as DA, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Xander (Paul Telfer) pressure him to give answers to The Spectator.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) band together to prevent EJ from taking the CEO position at DiMera. Stefan’s legal troubles still plague him, forcing him to hire shady Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) to take his case.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) refuse to quit each other, putting their parents at war with each other even more. As EJ deals with business, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tries to reign Holly in while Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) issue a warning to their son.

Marriage plans and a missing wife shake up Salem

Their honeymoon trip to the Horton cabin takes a turn for Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel now that Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) crashed it. Things go from bad to worse when Chanel goes missing amid the snowstorm.

Despite being in isolation, Paulina (Jackee Harry) finds a way to search for her daughter. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is on hand to help Paulina during her treatment.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) decides to marry Konstantin (John Kapelos) to keep him from leaving Salem. The move is part of his master plan to get Victor’s (John Aniston) fortune.

Konstantin thinks things are going his way until he discovers the missing card to control John (Drake Hogestyn). Days fans know Thomas (Cary Christopher) took it so that fallout will be interesting.

More Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava move in together. They also plan to get Gil’s (David S. Lee) black book for Clyde.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) learns more about what happened in Aria. Then, she confronts John in hopes he can handle the truth. It must work because, after their day, the couple enjoys time taking care of baby Jude.

Speaking of the truth, Eric (Greg Vaughan) wants it from Sloan regarding their finances, and Theresa gets an earful of the truth from Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

All of this, plus Everett lies to Stephanie (Abigail Klein) about therapy. At the same time, Rafe (Galen Gering) sticks up for Jada (Elia Cantu) by fighting with Everett to sign the divorce papers.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap! Be sure to tune in daily.

Days of our Lives spoilers air weekdays on Peacock.