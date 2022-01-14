Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Johnny targets Gabi, Sarah returns, Ava plays games, and Chloe drama

Ava reverts back to her old ways on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease scheming and lying are the name of the game.

The daytime drama is pulling out all the stops to keep viewers entertained. Life in Salem is filled with twists and turns next week that residents never saw coming, and it’s a must week that will leave Days fans talking for months.

JonDevil on the loose

After crushing Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) heart, possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman) sets his sights on Gabi (Camila Banus). Johnny flirts with Gabi, who has no idea she’s dealing with the devil.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Gabi hopes to use Johnny to gain control of DiMera Enterprises. Now that Johnny has EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) company shares, Gabi sees him as an easy mark. Jake (Brandon Barash) isn’t so sure and fears Gabi is in over her heard.

Speaking of EJ, chaos explodes at his trial after Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) takes the stand. Things get worse when EJ ignores Belle’s (Martha Madison) advice and takes the stand to defend himself.

Ava plays mind games and Sarah returns

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) freaks out when Abigail (Marci Miller) discovers a new lead on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). As Abigail and Xander (Paul Telfer) question the DiMera pilot, Gwen gets the shock of her life, and Sarah shows up on her doorstep.

Days of our Lives fans know, Gwen has been working with Ava (Tamara Braun) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to keep Sarah’s whereabouts a secret. So, it’s a safe bet Sarah isn’t really Sarah but rather someone in a mask.

Since Kristen is in Italy facing off Steve (Stephen Nichols), all signs point to Ava donning the Sarah mask. Whether Sarah is real or fake doesn’t stop Xander from asking her a slew of questions about what went down on their wedding day.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

A conversation with Kate (Lauren Koslow) helps Abigail understand what could have happened with Sarah. Their chat leads Abigail to a discovery that could blow up Gwen, Ava, and Kristen’s scheme.

Meanwhile, Ava plots her revenge against Rafe (Galen Gering) for cheating on her with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Yes, Ava has plans for Nicole, too, and both schemes just might involve a mask.

Other Salem tidbits

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) lend an ear to Nancy (Patrika Darbo) as she rattles off why she thinks Craig (Kevin Spirtas) is cheating on her. Before the week’s over, Craig shows up in Salem to share his side of the story.

Over with Chanel, she opens up to Paulina (Jackée Harry) about her true feelings for Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Plus, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is put to the test, and Nicole turns to Brady in her time of need.

Wowza, what a week it’s going to be in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.